Tulsa Receives $30 Million Housing And Urban Development Grant

After competing nationwide, Tulsa is only one of five cities to be chosen for HUD's Choice Neighborhood Program.

At 1:00 p.m. on Friday, HUD Deputy Regional Administrator Leslie Bradley, Oklahoma Secretary of State Jim Williamson, and Tulsa Mayor G. T. Bynum and others will gather at an award presentation for HUD’s Choice Neighborhood Program.

The $30 million grant from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development will help transform a Tulsa neighborhood over the next six years.

Several local groups also stepped up to help with the redevelopment project.

The Tulsa HUD grant is getting an additional $12 million grant from the Zarrow Foundation and $27 million loan from George Kaiser. The result is the transformation of the Eugene Field neighborhood near 23rd Street and Southwest Boulevard.