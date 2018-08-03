Video Captures Man Taunting Bison At Yellowstone National Park

Dramatic cellphone video shows a man apparently taunting a bison at Yellowstone National Park. The bison was clearly not amused and charged at the man.

Luckily, the man managed not to get hurt. The incident happened as the bison was crossing a road in the park Tuesday.

Yellowstone officials say the man's actions were "reckless, dangerous, and illegal." They are investigating.

Other recent incidents involving humans and wildlife in Yellowstone have led to serious injury. In June, a California woman was gored by a bison in the park after a crowd of visitors got too close to the animal. The woman was hospitalized with a hip injury.

Also in June, two women were injured by a female elk with her calf outside a Yellowstone hotel in separate incidents. In May, a woman stumbled across a bison as she came around a bend in a trail, and the startled animal head-butted her off the path.

Last year there were five bison attacks in the park.

