Video Captures Man Taunting Bison At Yellowstone National Park - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Video Captures Man Taunting Bison At Yellowstone National Park

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News

Dramatic cellphone video shows a man apparently taunting a bison at Yellowstone National Park. The bison was clearly not amused and charged at the man.

Luckily, the man managed not to get hurt. The incident happened as the bison was crossing a road in the park Tuesday.

Yellowstone officials say the man's actions were "reckless, dangerous, and illegal." They are investigating.

Other recent incidents involving humans and wildlife in Yellowstone have led to serious injury. In June, a California woman was gored by a bison in the park after a crowd of visitors got too close to the animal. The woman was hospitalized with a hip injury.

Also in June, two women were injured by a female elk with her calf outside a Yellowstone hotel in separate incidents. In May, a woman stumbled across a bison as she came around a bend in a trail, and the startled animal head-butted her off the path.

Last year there were five bison attacks in the park.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.