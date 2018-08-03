Broken Arrow Police Host Back-To-School Bash

Broken Arrow Police are once again hosting a Back-To-School Bash to help community kids get ready for school. The Assembly at Broken Arrow and St. John Broken Arrow are also sponsoring the 12th annual event.

Families can come from 9 a.m. to noon to the Assembly at Broken Arrow, 3500 West New Orleans Street.

Free school supplies and haircuts by Clary Sage will be available. St. John Broken Arrow will offer some health services and screenings. The Caring Van will have immunizations for kids who bring their shot records.

The Masonic Lodge will have their CHILD ID program with DNA, video and finger printing. There will be vision screenings by the Lions Club and representatives from several other agencies that offer services for families with kids.

Then there's the fun stuff: you can meet Broken Arrow K-9 officers, traffic officers, firefighters, Vince and Larry the Crash Test Dummies and McGruff the Crime Dog. There will be a Jupiter Jump and snow cones.