Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself

Posted: Updated:
(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f... (Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2000, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush waves as he leaves Methodist Hospital with his cardiologist, Mark Hausknecht, after a news conference in Houston. Hausknecht, who once treate... (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2000, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush waves as he leaves Methodist Hospital with his cardiologist, Mark Hausknecht, after a news conference in Houston. Hausknecht, who once treate...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Florida lobster fishermen fear trade war amid Irma recovery

    Florida lobster fishermen fear trade war amid Irma recovery

    Friday, August 3 2018 1:55 PM EDT2018-08-03 17:55:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, lobster fisherman Ernie Piton looks out from his boat Risky Business in Key Largo, in the Florida Keys. Lobster fishermen in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine stor...(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, lobster fisherman Ernie Piton looks out from his boat Risky Business in Key Largo, in the Florida Keys. Lobster fishermen in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine stor...
    Lobster fisherman in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine storm recovery in the island chain.More >>
    Lobster fisherman in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine storm recovery in the island chain.More >>

  • Sheriff: No motive, no 2nd shooter in Las Vegas massacre

    Sheriff: No motive, no 2nd shooter in Las Vegas massacre

    Friday, August 3 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-08-03 17:54:41 GMT
    (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...
    Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.More >>
    Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.More >>

  • Hurting while healing: hospital staff displaced by wildfire

    Hurting while healing: hospital staff displaced by wildfire

    Friday, August 3 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-08-03 17:54:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Burke). Diane Bell-Gardiner, a registered nurse at Mercy Medical Center, who lost her home in the Carr Fire, orients Christopher Smith, an RN, to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Redding, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Bell-Gardin...(AP Photo/Michael Burke). Diane Bell-Gardiner, a registered nurse at Mercy Medical Center, who lost her home in the Carr Fire, orients Christopher Smith, an RN, to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Redding, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Bell-Gardin...
    For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals.More >>
    For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals.More >>
    •   

By JUAN A. LOZANO
Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - A man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors killed himself during a confrontation with authorities in Houston on Friday morning, the city's police chief said.

Joseph James Pappas, 62, died from a single self-inflicted shot to the head, Chief Art Acevedo told reporters. Pappas had body armor on during the confrontation and shot himself after a second police unit arrived, Acevedo said.

Police were called to the scene after a city worker reported seeing Pappas in the area. Authorities on Wednesday had announced Pappas as a suspect in the July 20 death of Dr. Mark Hausknecht and had been searching for him. The confrontation occurred about 3 1/2 miles (5 1/2 kilometers) from Pappas' Houston home.

Police allege Pappas shot Hausknecht while the cardiologist rode his bike to work at Houston Methodist Hospital. Acevedo has said Pappas might have been seeking revenge for his mother, who died on the doctor's operating table more than 20 years ago, in April 1997.

Authorities had previously described Pappas as armed, dangerous and possibly suicidal.

Pappas' body was still at the scene of the confrontation when Acevedo announced his death. At least seven police vehicle were in a residential area blocked off by yellow police tape.

Police had said shots that Pappas allegedly fired at Hausknecht as he also rode on a bike "took some skill." Hausknecht was shot three times.

Police said Pappas also put together an extensive intelligence file on the doctor, which investigators found at his home.

Pappas had worked from 1983 through 1995 as a peace officer with two Houston-area constable offices. He also worked from 1995 through 2013 as a reserve officer for these same constable offices, according to records from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

Friends and family have described Hausknecht as a humble and generous man who was adored by his patients, volunteered in his community and cared about the environment.

Hausknecht was also an avid cyclist and rode his bike to work each morning, as he lived less than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from his office.

In 2000, Hausknecht treated Bush for an irregular heartbeat after the ex-president complained about lightheadedness.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.