Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself

President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceries

President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceries

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

Wife of a former Marine is being deported to Mexico after quietly living for years in Florida as an undocumented immigrant.

Wife of a former Marine is being deported to Mexico after quietly living for years in Florida as an undocumented immigrant.

(Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Alejandra Juarez,38, left, says goodbye to her children, Pamela and Estela at the Orlando International Airport on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 in Orlando, Fla. Juarez, the wife of a former Marine is preparing to self-dep...

(Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Alejandra Juarez,38, left, says goodbye to her children, Pamela and Estela at the Orlando International Airport on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 in Orlando, Fla. Juarez, the wife of a former Marine is preparing to self-dep...

Glenn Jacobs, the WWE wrestler known as Kane, has won the bout for mayor in Tennessee's third largest county.

Glenn Jacobs, the WWE wrestler known as Kane, has won the bout for mayor in Tennessee's third largest county.

(Caitie McMekin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP). Republican Glenn Jacobs waits for early results to come in for the mayoral race, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. Jacobs, who is also the WWE wrestler known as Kane, defeated Democrat Linda Ha...

(Caitie McMekin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP). Republican Glenn Jacobs waits for early results to come in for the mayoral race, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. Jacobs, who is also the WWE wrestler known as Kane, defeated Democrat Linda Ha...

NASA has assigned the astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring human launches back to the U.S.

NASA has assigned the astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring human launches back to the U.S.

A judge who sentenced disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar to prison for molesting women and girls says she won't disqualify herself if higher courts send the case back to fix any errors.

A judge who sentenced disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar to prison for molesting women and girls says she won't disqualify herself if higher courts send the case back to fix any errors.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. A judge who sentenced Nassar to prison for molesting girls will hold a hearing on a request that she disquali...

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. A judge who sentenced Nassar to prison for molesting girls will hold a hearing on a request that she disquali...

New Yorkers are helping scientists catalog the city's wild plants, one photo at a time.

New Yorkers are helping scientists catalog the city's wild plants, one photo at a time.

(AP Photo/Emiliano Rodriguez Mega). In this July 27, 2018 photo, Susan Hewitt photographs a daisy-like weed known as 'shaggy soldier' and adds it to iNaturalist, the app she uses to participate in the New York City EcoFlora project. "If people could ju...

(AP Photo/Emiliano Rodriguez Mega). In this July 27, 2018 photo, Susan Hewitt photographs a daisy-like weed known as 'shaggy soldier' and adds it to iNaturalist, the app she uses to participate in the New York City EcoFlora project. "If people could ju...

Heavy rains have prompted authorities to evacuate parts of a Virginia city in case a dam fails and floods the area.

Heavy rains have prompted authorities to evacuate parts of a Virginia city in case a dam fails and floods the area.

(Taylor Irby /The News & Advance via AP). Power lines and a tree block Rainbow Forest Road during a thunderstorm, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Lynchburg, Va. The National Weather Service said up to six inches of rain fell within hours, filling College...

(Taylor Irby /The News & Advance via AP). Power lines and a tree block Rainbow Forest Road during a thunderstorm, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Lynchburg, Va. The National Weather Service said up to six inches of rain fell within hours, filling College...

Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...

(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals.

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals.

(AP Photo/Michael Burke). Diane Bell-Gardiner, a registered nurse at Mercy Medical Center, who lost her home in the Carr Fire, orients Christopher Smith, an RN, to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Redding, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Bell-Gardin...

(AP Photo/Michael Burke). Diane Bell-Gardiner, a registered nurse at Mercy Medical Center, who lost her home in the Carr Fire, orients Christopher Smith, an RN, to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Redding, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Bell-Gardin...

Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.

Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...

Lobster fisherman in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine storm recovery in the island chain.

Lobster fisherman in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine storm recovery in the island chain.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, lobster fisherman Ernie Piton looks out from his boat Risky Business in Key Largo, in the Florida Keys. Lobster fishermen in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine stor...

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, lobster fisherman Ernie Piton looks out from his boat Risky Business in Key Largo, in the Florida Keys. Lobster fishermen in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine stor...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2000, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush waves as he leaves Methodist Hospital with his cardiologist, Mark Hausknecht, after a news conference in Houston. Hausknecht, who once treate...

(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - A man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors killed himself during a confrontation with authorities in Houston on Friday morning, the city's police chief said.

Joseph James Pappas, 62, died from a single self-inflicted shot to the head, Chief Art Acevedo told reporters. Pappas had body armor on during the confrontation and shot himself after a second police unit arrived, Acevedo said.

Police were called to the scene after a city worker reported seeing Pappas in the area. Authorities on Wednesday had announced Pappas as a suspect in the July 20 death of Dr. Mark Hausknecht and had been searching for him. The confrontation occurred about 3 1/2 miles (5 1/2 kilometers) from Pappas' Houston home.

Police allege Pappas shot Hausknecht while the cardiologist rode his bike to work at Houston Methodist Hospital. Acevedo has said Pappas might have been seeking revenge for his mother, who died on the doctor's operating table more than 20 years ago, in April 1997.

Authorities had previously described Pappas as armed, dangerous and possibly suicidal.

Pappas' body was still at the scene of the confrontation when Acevedo announced his death. At least seven police vehicle were in a residential area blocked off by yellow police tape.

Police had said shots that Pappas allegedly fired at Hausknecht as he also rode on a bike "took some skill." Hausknecht was shot three times.

Police said Pappas also put together an extensive intelligence file on the doctor, which investigators found at his home.

Pappas had worked from 1983 through 1995 as a peace officer with two Houston-area constable offices. He also worked from 1995 through 2013 as a reserve officer for these same constable offices, according to records from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

Friends and family have described Hausknecht as a humble and generous man who was adored by his patients, volunteered in his community and cared about the environment.

Hausknecht was also an avid cyclist and rode his bike to work each morning, as he lived less than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from his office.

In 2000, Hausknecht treated Bush for an irregular heartbeat after the ex-president complained about lightheadedness.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.