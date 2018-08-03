Judge who heard Nassar case won't disqualify herself

President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceries

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

Lobster fisherman in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine storm recovery in the island chain.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, lobster fisherman Ernie Piton looks out from his boat Risky Business in Key Largo, in the Florida Keys.

The 2018 Maine Lobster Festival Sea Goddess has been dethroned less than 24 hours after she was crowned because of what organizers described as photos of "inappropriate behavior" on her social media page.

A collection of photos and movies from the 1969 Woodstock music festival have been posted online.

The U.S. government's confusing and improvised system to reunite immigrant families it separated at the border has left hundreds of parents in limbo.

(AP Photo/Stephen Spillman). In this July 26, 2018 photo, Evelyn Zepeda cares for a four-year-old boy at her home in Austin, Texas.

Wife of a former Marine is being deported to Mexico after quietly living for years in Florida as an undocumented immigrant.

(Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Alejandra Juarez,38, left, says goodbye to her children, Pamela and Estela at the Orlando International Airport on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 in Orlando, Fla.

Attorneys for Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz want a judge to prevent release of details of his education records to guarantee a fair trial.

(Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this April 27, 2018 file photo, Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, looks up while in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Protesters outside a New York City courthouse are demanding that charges be dropped against a woman who climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty on July 4.

A judge who sentenced disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar to prison for molesting women and girls says she won't disqualify herself if higher courts send the case back to fix any errors.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich.

Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas.

(Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP). Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina smiles before leaving her court room, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Lansing, Mich.

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - A Michigan judge who held an extraordinary hearing before sentencing sports doctor Larry Nassar to prison for sexually assaulting female athletes refused to disqualify herself from the case Friday if higher courts send it back to fix any errors.

Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said some of her courtroom comments about Nassar last January were "perhaps inartful." But she denied any bias while handling the biggest sexual-assault scandal in sports history.

"I have not crossed any boundaries. ... Bias? No. Justice? Yes," Aquilina said.

She sentenced Nassar to at least 40 years in prison after listening to more than 150 victims describe the impact on their lives. Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He's first serving decades for federal child pornography crimes.

The hearing Friday was a procedural step in Nassar's bid to be resentenced by another judge. In the months ahead, the case will move up to higher courts.

Nassar's appellate lawyers noted that Aquilina said he deserved cruel punishment if the Constitution would allow it.

"The appearance of impropriety has been broken at this point," attorney Malika Ramsey-Heath said.

In July, Aquilina appeared at the ESPY awards in Los Angeles where Nassar's victims were honored. She said she trademarked her name after it started appearing on T-shirts, including one worn by actress Natalie Portman on "Saturday Night Live."

The judge said she wants to use money from the trademark to create a foundation to help assault victims, including people unrelated to the Nassar case.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwhiteap

