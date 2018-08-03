Judge who heard Nassar case won't disqualify herself - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Judge who heard Nassar case won't disqualify herself

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. A judge who sentenced Nassar to prison for molesting girls will hold a hearing on a request that she disquali... (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. A judge who sentenced Nassar to prison for molesting girls will hold a hearing on a request that she disquali...
(Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP). Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina holds up a binder of media requests that she says she has not responded to, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Lansing, Mich. The Michigan judge who sentenced disgr... (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP). Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina holds up a binder of media requests that she says she has not responded to, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Lansing, Mich. The Michigan judge who sentenced disgr...
(Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP). Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina smiles before leaving her court room, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Lansing, Mich. The Michigan judge who sentenced disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar... (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP). Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina smiles before leaving her court room, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Lansing, Mich. The Michigan judge who sentenced disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself

    Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself

    Friday, August 3 2018 2:00 PM EDT2018-08-03 18:00:47 GMT
    (Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...
    Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.More >>
    Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.More >>

  • Judge who heard Nassar case won't disqualify herself

    Judge who heard Nassar case won't disqualify herself

    Friday, August 3 2018 2:00 PM EDT2018-08-03 18:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. A judge who sentenced Nassar to prison for molesting girls will hold a hearing on a request that she disquali...(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. A judge who sentenced Nassar to prison for molesting girls will hold a hearing on a request that she disquali...
    A judge who sentenced disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar to prison for molesting women and girls says she won't disqualify herself if higher courts send the case back to fix any errors.More >>
    A judge who sentenced disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar to prison for molesting women and girls says she won't disqualify herself if higher courts send the case back to fix any errors.More >>

  • Statue of Liberty climber takes jab at First Lady's jacket

    Statue of Liberty climber takes jab at First Lady's jacket

    Friday, August 3 2018 2:00 PM EDT2018-08-03 18:00:31 GMT
    Protesters outside a New York City courthouse are demanding that charges be dropped against a woman who climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty on July 4.More >>
    Protesters outside a New York City courthouse are demanding that charges be dropped against a woman who climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty on July 4.More >>
    •   

By ED WHITE
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - A Michigan judge who held an extraordinary hearing before sentencing sports doctor Larry Nassar to prison for sexually assaulting female athletes refused to disqualify herself from the case Friday if higher courts send it back to fix any errors.

Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said some of her courtroom comments about Nassar last January were "perhaps inartful." But she denied any bias while handling the biggest sexual-assault scandal in sports history.

"I have not crossed any boundaries. ... Bias? No. Justice? Yes," Aquilina said.

She sentenced Nassar to at least 40 years in prison after listening to more than 150 victims describe the impact on their lives. Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He's first serving decades for federal child pornography crimes.

The hearing Friday was a procedural step in Nassar's bid to be resentenced by another judge. In the months ahead, the case will move up to higher courts.

Nassar's appellate lawyers noted that Aquilina said he deserved cruel punishment if the Constitution would allow it.

"The appearance of impropriety has been broken at this point," attorney Malika Ramsey-Heath said.

In July, Aquilina appeared at the ESPY awards in Los Angeles where Nassar's victims were honored. She said she trademarked her name after it started appearing on T-shirts, including one worn by actress Natalie Portman on "Saturday Night Live."

The judge said she wants to use money from the trademark to create a foundation to help assault victims, including people unrelated to the Nassar case.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwhiteap

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.