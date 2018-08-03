NYC twister: Queens tornado knocks down trees, crushes car

President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceries

Trump at rally makes false claim on photo IDs for groceries

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

Scientists study flaws in rare blue diamonds to reveal their origin deep inside Earth

Deep origin of rare blue diamonds revealed in their flaws

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

An Oregon man who was caught on video harassing a bison in Yellowstone National Park has been arrested in Glacier National Park.

A tornado that touched down in Queens felled at least 50 trees, crushed a car and broke a limb that hit a man.

A cat seeking refuge from a raging Northern California wildfire found a fine-feathered friend as the pair awaited rescue from the heat and flames.

Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.

The mothers of three transgender teens have sued an Ohio judge who refused to allow one of the teens to legally change his name from Heidi to Elliott.

Judge sued over refusal to OK transgender teens' new names

Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.

Surgeons have amputated the legs and hands of a Wisconsin man who contracted a rare blood infection most likely from a dog lick.

Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller's sliding positions last year on a long-held GOP promise to repeal Obamacare are providing plenty of fodder for Democrats hoping to stymie his re-election.

Yosemite National Park closes 12 days due to 'hazardous' smoke from California wildfires and will reopen Monday if conditions are safe.

Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.

Abortion-rights activists brace for new wave of restrictions

NEW YORK (AP) - A tornado that touched down in Queens toppled at least 50 trees, crushed a car and broke a limb that hit a man.

The man struck by the tree limb was not hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service says the twister rolled through the College Point neighborhood late Thursday evening.

Winds of about 75 mph peeled siding off several houses. Con Edison reports that 60 customers lost power.

The twister that touched down near the St. Fidelis Catholic Church was about three-quarters of a mile long and 100 yards wide.

The tornado roared through nine city blocks in about 10 minutes before dying down.

