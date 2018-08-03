NYC twister: Queens tornado knocks down trees, crushes car - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NYC twister: Queens tornado knocks down trees, crushes car

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) - A tornado that touched down in Queens toppled at least 50 trees, crushed a car and broke a limb that hit a man.

The man struck by the tree limb was not hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service says the twister rolled through the College Point neighborhood late Thursday evening.

Winds of about 75 mph peeled siding off several houses. Con Edison reports that 60 customers lost power.

The twister that touched down near the St. Fidelis Catholic Church was about three-quarters of a mile long and 100 yards wide.

The tornado roared through nine city blocks in about 10 minutes before dying down.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.