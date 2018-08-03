Lobster festival 'sea goddess' dethroned over online photos - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Lobster festival 'sea goddess' dethroned over online photos

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself

    Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself

    Friday, August 3 2018 2:02 PM EDT2018-08-03 18:02:56 GMT
    (Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...
    Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.More >>
    Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.More >>

  • Parts of Virginia city evacuate over possible dam failure

    Parts of Virginia city evacuate over possible dam failure

    Friday, August 3 2018 2:02 PM EDT2018-08-03 18:02:53 GMT
    (Taylor Irby /The News &amp; Advance via AP). Power lines and a tree block Rainbow Forest Road during a thunderstorm, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Lynchburg, Va. The National Weather Service said up to six inches of rain fell within hours, filling College...(Taylor Irby /The News &amp; Advance via AP). Power lines and a tree block Rainbow Forest Road during a thunderstorm, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Lynchburg, Va. The National Weather Service said up to six inches of rain fell within hours, filling College...
    Heavy rains have prompted authorities to evacuate parts of a Virginia city in case a dam fails and floods the area.More >>
    Heavy rains have prompted authorities to evacuate parts of a Virginia city in case a dam fails and floods the area.More >>

  • The Green Big Apple: New Yorkers document the city's plants

    The Green Big Apple: New Yorkers document the city's plants

    Friday, August 3 2018 2:02 PM EDT2018-08-03 18:02:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Emiliano Rodriguez Mega). In this July 27, 2018 photo, Susan Hewitt photographs a daisy-like weed known as 'shaggy soldier' and adds it to iNaturalist, the app she uses to participate in the New York City EcoFlora project. "If people could ju...(AP Photo/Emiliano Rodriguez Mega). In this July 27, 2018 photo, Susan Hewitt photographs a daisy-like weed known as 'shaggy soldier' and adds it to iNaturalist, the app she uses to participate in the New York City EcoFlora project. "If people could ju...
    New Yorkers are helping scientists catalog the city's wild plants, one photo at a time.More >>
    New Yorkers are helping scientists catalog the city's wild plants, one photo at a time.More >>
    •   

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) - The 2018 Maine Lobster Festival Sea Goddess has been dethroned less than 24 hours after she was crowned because of what organizers described as photos of "inappropriate behavior" on her social media page.

Eighteen-year-old Taylor Hamlin was crowned Sea Goddess at the 71-year-old festival Wednesday. On Thursday, she posted on Facebook she lost the title after community members emailed photos of her.

The Portland Press Herald reports one showed Hamlin holding a joint. Another showed her holding a device for vaping.

Hamlin said she was told to sign a document saying she could no longer fulfill her duties. Organizers said the photos "were not in keeping with the behavior and image of the Maine Sea Goddess" and Taylor decided to resign.

Crown Princess Erin Dugan will assume sea goddess duties.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.