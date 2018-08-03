Spontaneous office pool wins $543 million lottery jackpot

President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceries

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

The California Lottery says last month's $543 million Mega Millions jackpot was won by 11 members of a Northern California office pool that played the game on a whim.

Wife of a former Marine is being deported to Mexico after quietly living for years in Florida as an undocumented immigrant.

(Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Alejandra Juarez,38, left, says goodbye to her children, Pamela and Estela at the Orlando International Airport on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 in Orlando, Fla. Juarez, the wife of a former Marine is preparing to self-dep...

Attorneys for Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz want a judge to prevent release of details of his education records to guarantee a fair trial.

(Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this April 27, 2018 file photo, Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, looks up while in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Attorneys for Cruz want a judge to pre...

Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...

A judge who sentenced disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar to prison for molesting women and girls says she won't disqualify herself if higher courts send the case back to fix any errors.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. A judge who sentenced Nassar to prison for molesting girls will hold a hearing on a request that she disquali...

Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...

The U.S. government's confusing and improvised system to reunite immigrant families it separated at the border has left hundreds of parents in limbo.

(AP Photo/Stephen Spillman). In this July 26, 2018 photo, Evelyn Zepeda cares for a four-year-old boy at her home in Austin, Texas. The boy's adoptive mother and Zepeda's biological mother, Josefina Ortiz Corrales, remains in an immigration detention c...

Lobster fisherman in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine storm recovery in the island chain.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, lobster fisherman Ernie Piton looks out from his boat Risky Business in Key Largo, in the Florida Keys. Lobster fishermen in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine stor...

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals.

(AP Photo/Michael Burke). Diane Bell-Gardiner, a registered nurse at Mercy Medical Center, who lost her home in the Carr Fire, orients Christopher Smith, an RN, to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Redding, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Bell-Gardin...

NASA has assigned the astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring human launches back to the U.S.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A group of California co-workers who decided to play the lottery on a whim won last month's $543 million Mega Millions jackpot, the largest prize ever on a single state ticket, the California Lottery said Friday.

The 11 co-workers who work in the financial industry in the San Francisco Bay Area said they don't have a regular lottery pool but decided to chip in $2 a piece when they heard how big the jackpot had become, the Lottery said in a news release Friday.

"It was spur of the moment," said Roland Reyes, the only person among the co-workers whose name has been released, the Lottery said.

" 'Hey, did you hear about the jackpot? We should play,' " Reyes said, according to the Lottery.

Reyes and his newly multimillionaire co-workers, who range in age from 21 to 60, claimed the prize the day after the July 24 draw, the Lottery said.

Remarkably, Reyes said he and his co-workers plan on keeping their jobs, though they declined to specify where the group works.

"We love that company," he said. "We love what we've built there. We have a good time and want to stay together."

The group can take $543 million over 30 years or a lump-sum option of $320.5 million. Both options are before taxes.

They have declined to speak to reporters or be photographed.

Ernie's Liquor in San Jose, where Reyes bought the winning ticket, gets $1 million for its role in the jackpot.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.