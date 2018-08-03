Connecting with hostage taker helped woman survive ordeal

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

More states are suing the Trump administration to dissolve a settlement it reached with a company that wants to post instructions online for making 3D-printed firearms that are hard to trace and detect.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). FILE--In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Cody Wilson, with Defense Distributed, holds a 3D-printed gun called the Liberator at his shop in Austin, Texas. Eleven states have joined eight others and the District of Columbia in a feder...

Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...

Lobster fisherman in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine storm recovery in the island chain.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, lobster fisherman Ernie Piton looks out from his boat Risky Business in Key Largo, in the Florida Keys. Lobster fishermen in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine stor...

The U.S. government's confusing and improvised system to reunite immigrant families it separated at the border has left hundreds of parents in limbo.

(AP Photo/Stephen Spillman). In this July 26, 2018 photo, Evelyn Zepeda cares for a four-year-old boy at her home in Austin, Texas. The boy's adoptive mother and Zepeda's biological mother, Josefina Ortiz Corrales, remains in an immigration detention c...

Wife of a former Marine is being deported to Mexico after quietly living for years in Florida as an undocumented immigrant.

(Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Alejandra Juarez,38, left, says goodbye to her children, Pamela and Estela at the Orlando International Airport on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 in Orlando, Fla. Juarez, the wife of a former Marine is preparing to self-dep...

Increasing winds are expected in Northern California areas where huge, deadly and destructive wildfires are burning.

(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). Flames from a wildfire advance down a hillside, towering over homes off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near Lakeport, Calif.

The North American subsidiary of a French chemical manufacturer and two senior staff members have been indicted in connection with last year's explosion at the Crosby, Texas, plant in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...

Heavy rains have prompted authorities to evacuate parts of a Virginia city in case a dam fails and floods the area.

(Taylor Irby /The News & Advance via AP). Power lines and a tree block Rainbow Forest Road during a thunderstorm, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Lynchburg, Va. The National Weather Service said up to six inches of rain fell within hours, filling College...

Maine's secretary of state says that the now-disbanded voting integrity commission launched by the Trump administration uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - "I just shot at a cop," the man with the gun and blood dripping from a bullet wound in his left arm told one of dozens of people he'd taken hostage inside a Los Angeles supermarket.

In a gripping account reported Friday by Los Angeles Times columnist Robin Abcarian, one of those hostages describes how she and others survived the ordeal on an oppressively hot July 21 afternoon.

"I told him, 'There's always hope. I know you have a good heart, and I know you don't want to hurt anybody,'" MaryLinda Moss said she told Gene Atkins, as she placed her hand over his heart.

"When you put your hand on somebody's heart," she explained, "it grounds them. I was trying to ground him, and manipulate him, yes, in the best way."

They had connected after the 28-year-old gunman, still bleeding, asked for help and Moss took off the shirt she was wearing over her tank top and wrapped his arm with it. Another hostage suggested he allow them to use his belt for a tourniquet and Atkins, without ever putting his gun down, complied.

"You don't know what I've done," Moss said he told her.

Police have said officers chased Atkins to the store after he shot his grandmother during an argument earlier in the day, then kidnapped his girlfriend and fled. He crashed his car into a light pole outside the Trader Joe's in a trendy neighborhood near downtown Los Angeles called Silver Lake.

As he ran inside the store while exchanging gunfire with officers a 27-year-old store manager caught in the crossfire was struck by a police officer's bullet and killed.

As his standoff with police stretched over three hours, Atkins shivered at one point and Moss headed to a stack of sweatshirts to get him one. That's when she saw store manager Melyda Corado lying in a pool of blood.

"'That's not my fault,'" she said Atkins told her. "'That was the police.'"

At another point during the standoff, Atkins released a hostage after the man told him he had left his two children outside in his car. He took the man's cellphone before he left and police soon called him on it.

As they spoke, Atkins saw a SWAT officer on the roof of a nearby cheese shop with a gun pointed at him.

"Everyone is now absolutely terrified," recalled Moss. "Gene is yelling, and he's saying, 'If you don't get that guy off the roof, somebody's going to get hurt and it's going to be your fault just like it was with that other woman!'"

The officer backed off after Moss herself stepped into the line of fire.

Eventually, all but four of the hostages were released. Moss convinced Atkins to agree to let her and the others handcuff him and walk out together if police would throw a pair of handcuffs inside the door.

He has been charged with murder, attempted murder, false imprisonment and other crimes.

During the standoff, he told Moss he wished they had met sooner.

"I just needed someone to talk to," he told her. The 55-year-old artist said she promised she'd visit him in prison.

"I do mean it," she told Abcarian. "That doesn't mean that he's my 'project' or he's my friend, but I was willing to be present with him that day and I would do that again."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.