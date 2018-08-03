Clarification: Harvey-Chemical Plant story

Tuesday, August 7 2018 5:27 PM EDT2018-08-07 21:27:18 GMT
(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018, file photo, a firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif. The residence eventually burned. Authorities say a rapidly expanding Northern C...
Gigantic wildfires that devour scores or hundreds of homes may become the new normal in California's future.More >>
(Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows a "no trespassing" sign outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift comp...
A New Mexico sheriff says searchers have found the remains of a boy on property where authorities raided a makeshift compound in search of a missing Georgia child.More >>
Tuesday, August 7 2018 5:26 PM EDT
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla’s stock spike...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that he may take the electric car maker private.More >>
(Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows a "no trespassing" sign outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift comp...
The father of a missing Georgia boy is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday, which could shed light on a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism and child abuse at a New Mexico compound.More >>
Tuesday, August 7 2018 5:26 PM EDT
The North American subsidiary of a French chemical manufacturer and two senior staff members have been indicted in connection with last year's explosion at the Crosby, Texas, plant in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Tuesday, August 7 2018 5:26 PM EDT
(AP Photo/Matt Volz, File). FILE - In this May 18, 2017 file photo, a woman walks out of a convenience store where tobacco is sold in Helena, Mont. A tobacco industry-funded group is asking the Montana Supreme Court to re-phrase a ballot initiative tha...
A tobacco industry-funded group is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rewrite a ballot initiative that would raise tobacco taxes to pay for the state's Medicaid expansion and other health programs.More >>
Tuesday, August 7 2018 5:25 PM EDT
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). In this Friday, July 6, 2018, photograph, prospective customers confer with sales associates as a Model 3 sits on display in a Tesla showroom in the Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, ...
Cars and trucks with electronic driver assist systems may not see stopped vehicles and could even steer you into a crash if you're not paying attention, an insurance industry group warns.More >>
Tuesday, August 7 2018 5:24 PM EDT
(AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California that the Trump administration overreached by waiving environment...
A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California and advocacy groups who contend the Trump administration overreached by waiving environmental reviews to speed construction of the president's...More >>
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - In a story Aug. 3, The Associated Press reported that a U.S. Chemical Safety Board report released last May credited Arkema for having safeguards that likely would have worked in some flooding events. The story should have said a lower-level flood event, rather than low-level flood event.
