Clarification: Harvey-Chemical Plant story - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Clarification: Harvey-Chemical Plant story

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Firefighters battle biggest blaze in California history

    Firefighters battle biggest blaze in California history

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 5:27 PM EDT2018-08-07 21:27:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018, file photo, a firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif. The residence eventually burned. Authorities say a rapidly expanding Northern C...(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018, file photo, a firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif. The residence eventually burned. Authorities say a rapidly expanding Northern C...
    Gigantic wildfires that devour scores or hundreds of homes may become the new normal in California's future.More >>
    Gigantic wildfires that devour scores or hundreds of homes may become the new normal in California's future.More >>

  • The Latest: Remains of boy found at New Mexico compound

    The Latest: Remains of boy found at New Mexico compound

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 5:27 PM EDT2018-08-07 21:27:03 GMT
    (Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows a "no trespassing" sign outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift comp...(Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows a "no trespassing" sign outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift comp...
    A New Mexico sheriff says searchers have found the remains of a boy on property where authorities raided a makeshift compound in search of a missing Georgia child.More >>
    A New Mexico sheriff says searchers have found the remains of a boy on property where authorities raided a makeshift compound in search of a missing Georgia child.More >>

  • Tesla CEO drops latest bombshell with $72B buyout proposal

    Tesla CEO drops latest bombshell with $72B buyout proposal

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-08-07 21:26:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla’s stock spike...(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla’s stock spike...
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that he may take the electric car maker private.More >>
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that he may take the electric car maker private.More >>
    •   

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - In a story Aug. 3, The Associated Press reported that a U.S. Chemical Safety Board report released last May credited Arkema for having safeguards that likely would have worked in some flooding events. The story should have said a lower-level flood event, rather than low-level flood event.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.