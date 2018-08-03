Chinese tourist, 12, found safe after airport disappearance

President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceries

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

More states are suing the Trump administration to dissolve a settlement it reached with a company that wants to post instructions online for making 3D-printed firearms that are hard to trace and detect.

Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

Lobster fisherman in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine storm recovery in the island chain.

The U.S. government's confusing and improvised system to reunite immigrant families it separated at the border has left hundreds of parents in limbo.

Wife of a former Marine is being deported to Mexico after quietly living for years in Florida as an undocumented immigrant.

Increasing winds are expected in Northern California areas where huge, deadly and destructive wildfires are burning.

The North American subsidiary of a French chemical manufacturer and two senior staff members have been indicted in connection with last year's explosion at the Crosby, Texas, plant in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.

Heavy rains have prompted authorities to evacuate parts of a Virginia city in case a dam fails and floods the area.

Maine's secretary of state says that the now-disbanded voting integrity commission launched by the Trump administration uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - A 12-year-old Chinese tourist has been found safe in New York a day after her tour group reported her missing from a Washington-area airport.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police said JinJing Ma was found Friday in the custody of her parents in Queens, New York.

Authority police Chief David Huchler said at a news conference Friday that the girl excused herself to go to the bathroom Thursday after getting her passport at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. He said the girl met a woman, changed clothes and got into an SUV with New York tags.

Huchler says a couple had earlier approached JinJing Ma while her tour group was at the World Trade Center. He says there appeared to be a link between that couple and the people she met at the airport.

