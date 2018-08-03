Chinese tourist, 12, found safe after airport disappearance - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Chinese tourist, 12, found safe after airport disappearance

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - A 12-year-old Chinese tourist has been found safe in New York a day after her tour group reported her missing from a Washington-area airport.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police said JinJing Ma was found Friday in the custody of her parents in Queens, New York.

Authority police Chief David Huchler said at a news conference Friday that the girl excused herself to go to the bathroom Thursday after getting her passport at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. He said the girl met a woman, changed clothes and got into an SUV with New York tags.

Huchler says a couple had earlier approached JinJing Ma while her tour group was at the World Trade Center. He says there appeared to be a link between that couple and the people she met at the airport.

