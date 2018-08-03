Chinese tourist, 12, found safe after airport disappearance
Posted:
Updated:
(Virginia State Police via AP). This undated photo provided by the Virginia State Police shows JinJing Ma. Police are searching for the 12-year-old girl they say was abducted from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Police said in a statement th...
(Metropolitan Washington Airports via AP). This photo provided by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority shows missing 12-year-old girl JinJing Ma with an unidentified person walking through the baggage/arrivals level at Ronald Reagan Washingto...
(Metropolitan Washington Airports via AP). This photo provided by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority shows vehicle that missing 12-year-old girl JinJing Ma may have driven away in on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 at Ronald Reagan Washington Nation...
Friday, August 3 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-08-03 21:04:04 GMT
(Taylor Irby /The News & Advance via AP). Power lines and a tree block Rainbow Forest Road during a thunderstorm, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Lynchburg, Va. The National Weather Service said up to six inches of rain fell within hours, filling College...
Heavy rains have prompted authorities to evacuate parts of a Virginia city in case a dam fails and floods the area.More >>
Heavy rains have prompted authorities to evacuate parts of a Virginia city in case a dam fails and floods the area.More >>
Friday, August 3 2018 5:00 PM EDT2018-08-03 21:00:32 GMT
(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...
Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.More >>
Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.More >>
Friday, August 3 2018 5:00 PM EDT2018-08-03 21:00:24 GMT
The North American subsidiary of a French chemical manufacturer and two senior staff members have been indicted in connection with last year's explosion at the Crosby, Texas, plant in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
The North American subsidiary of a French chemical manufacturer and two senior staff members have been indicted in connection with last year's explosion at the Crosby, Texas, plant in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Friday, August 3 2018 5:00 PM EDT2018-08-03 21:00:11 GMT
(Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Alejandra Juarez,38, left, says goodbye to her children, Pamela and Estela at the Orlando International Airport on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 in Orlando, Fla. Juarez, the wife of a former Marine is preparing to self-dep...
Wife of a former Marine is being deported to Mexico after quietly living for years in Florida as an undocumented immigrant.More >>
Wife of a former Marine is being deported to Mexico after quietly living for years in Florida as an undocumented immigrant.More >>
Friday, August 3 2018 5:00 PM EDT2018-08-03 21:00:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Stephen Spillman). In this July 26, 2018 photo, Evelyn Zepeda cares for a four-year-old boy at her home in Austin, Texas. The boy's adoptive mother and Zepeda's biological mother, Josefina Ortiz Corrales, remains in an immigration detention c...
The U.S. government's confusing and improvised system to reunite immigrant families it separated at the border has left hundreds of parents in limbo.More >>
The U.S. government's confusing and improvised system to reunite immigrant families it separated at the border has left hundreds of parents in limbo.More >>
Friday, August 3 2018 5:00 PM EDT2018-08-03 21:00:55 GMT
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, lobster fisherman Ernie Piton looks out from his boat Risky Business in Key Largo, in the Florida Keys. Lobster fishermen in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine stor...
Lobster fisherman in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine storm recovery in the island chain.More >>
Lobster fisherman in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine storm recovery in the island chain.More >>
Friday, August 3 2018 5:00 PM EDT2018-08-03 21:00:50 GMT
(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...
Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.More >>
Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.More >>
Friday, August 3 2018 5:00 PM EDT2018-08-03 21:00:42 GMT
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). FILE--In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Cody Wilson, with Defense Distributed, holds a 3D-printed gun called the Liberator at his shop in Austin, Texas. Eleven states have joined eight others and the District of Columbia in a feder...
More states are suing the Trump administration to dissolve a settlement it reached with a company that wants to post instructions online for making 3D-printed firearms that are hard to trace and detect.More >>
More states are suing the Trump administration to dissolve a settlement it reached with a company that wants to post instructions online for making 3D-printed firearms that are hard to trace and detect.More >>
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - A 12-year-old Chinese tourist has been found safe in New York a day after her tour group reported her missing from a Washington-area airport.
Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police said JinJing Ma was found Friday in the custody of her parents in Queens, New York.
Authority police Chief David Huchler said at a news conference Friday that the girl excused herself to go to the bathroom Thursday after getting her passport at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. He said the girl met a woman, changed clothes and got into an SUV with New York tags.
Huchler says a couple had earlier approached JinJing Ma while her tour group was at the World Trade Center. He says there appeared to be a link between that couple and the people she met at the airport.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and
information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.