News: Crime

Body Cam Video Released In Tulsa Arrests

TULSA, Oklahoma -

"Get out of the car! Get out of the car! Keep your hands raised!"

We're getting a first look at body cam video released by Tulsa Police of the July 11th arrest of Kaylee Williams and David Sack.

In this body cam video you can see the officer ordering the suspects out of the car with his K-9 partner at his side.

7/11/2018 Related Story: Multiple Guns Tossed From Speeding Car During Tulsa Police Chase

Police arrested Williams and Sack after a high-speed chase during which police say they threw handguns out the car.

Police have released several videos - we are going through them now and will bring you more tonight at 5 and 6.

