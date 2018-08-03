More states sue to stop online plans for 3D-printed guns

President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceries

President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceries

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

Increasing winds are expected in Northern California areas where huge, deadly and destructive wildfires are burning.

Increasing winds are expected in Northern California areas where huge, deadly and destructive wildfires are burning.

(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). Flames from a wildfire advance down a hillside, towering over homes off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near Lakeport, Calif.

(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). Flames from a wildfire advance down a hillside, towering over homes off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near Lakeport, Calif.

Heavy rains have prompted authorities to evacuate parts of a Virginia city in case a dam fails and floods the area.

Heavy rains have prompted authorities to evacuate parts of a Virginia city in case a dam fails and floods the area.

(Taylor Irby /The News & Advance via AP). Power lines and a tree block Rainbow Forest Road during a thunderstorm, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Lynchburg, Va. The National Weather Service said up to six inches of rain fell within hours, filling College...

(Taylor Irby /The News & Advance via AP). Power lines and a tree block Rainbow Forest Road during a thunderstorm, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Lynchburg, Va. The National Weather Service said up to six inches of rain fell within hours, filling College...

The U.S. government's confusing and improvised system to reunite immigrant families it separated at the border has left hundreds of parents in limbo.

The U.S. government's confusing and improvised system to reunite immigrant families it separated at the border has left hundreds of parents in limbo.

(AP Photo/Stephen Spillman). In this July 26, 2018 photo, Evelyn Zepeda cares for a four-year-old boy at her home in Austin, Texas. The boy's adoptive mother and Zepeda's biological mother, Josefina Ortiz Corrales, remains in an immigration detention c...

(AP Photo/Stephen Spillman). In this July 26, 2018 photo, Evelyn Zepeda cares for a four-year-old boy at her home in Austin, Texas. The boy's adoptive mother and Zepeda's biological mother, Josefina Ortiz Corrales, remains in an immigration detention c...

Wife of a former Marine is being deported to Mexico after quietly living for years in Florida as an undocumented immigrant.

Wife of a former Marine is being deported to Mexico after quietly living for years in Florida as an undocumented immigrant.

(Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Alejandra Juarez,38, left, says goodbye to her children, Pamela and Estela at the Orlando International Airport on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 in Orlando, Fla. Juarez, the wife of a former Marine is preparing to self-dep...

(Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Alejandra Juarez,38, left, says goodbye to her children, Pamela and Estela at the Orlando International Airport on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 in Orlando, Fla. Juarez, the wife of a former Marine is preparing to self-dep...

The North American subsidiary of a French chemical manufacturer and two senior staff members have been indicted in connection with last year's explosion at the Crosby, Texas, plant in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The North American subsidiary of a French chemical manufacturer and two senior staff members have been indicted in connection with last year's explosion at the Crosby, Texas, plant in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.

Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...

Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...

(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...

Maine's secretary of state says that the now-disbanded voting integrity commission launched by the Trump administration uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.

Maine's secretary of state says that the now-disbanded voting integrity commission launched by the Trump administration uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.

The NFL Players Association's political action committee has begun dolling out donations to influence the midterm elections _ including offering $5,000 each to two ex-players running for Congress.

The NFL Players Association's political action committee has begun dolling out donations to influence the midterm elections _ including offering $5,000 each to two ex-players running for Congress.

Lobster fisherman in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine storm recovery in the island chain.

Lobster fisherman in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine storm recovery in the island chain.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, lobster fisherman Ernie Piton looks out from his boat Risky Business in Key Largo, in the Florida Keys. Lobster fishermen in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine stor...

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, lobster fisherman Ernie Piton looks out from his boat Risky Business in Key Largo, in the Florida Keys. Lobster fishermen in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine stor...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). FILE--In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Cody Wilson, with Defense Distributed, holds a 3D-printed gun called the Liberator at his shop in Austin, Texas. Eleven states have joined eight others and the District of Columbia in a feder...

By MARTHA BELLISLE

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) - More states are suing the Trump administration to dissolve a settlement it reached with a company that wants to post instructions online for making 3D-printed firearms that are hard to trace and detect.

Attorneys general from 19 states, plus the District of Columbia, filed an amended complaint Friday asking a judge make it illegal to share plans on creating printable plastic weapons.

It comes days after U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik blocked the plans from being released until Aug. 28. He has scheduled an Aug. 21 hearing on the states' request to reverse the U.S. State Department's agreement with Austin, Texas-based Defense Distributed.

The settlement jeopardizes states' ability to enforce gun laws, including background checks, and puts public safety at risk, the complaint said. The availability of plastic guns threatens safety in prisons and jails and makes air travel more susceptible to terrorist attacks, the states said.

"The states and the District of Columbia have a clear and reasonable fear that the proliferation of untraceable, undetectable weapons will enable convicted felons, domestic abusers, the mentally ill, and others who should not have access to firearms to acquire and use them," Lasnik said in his temporary order Tuesday.

Defense Distributed owner Cody Wilson, a self-described "crypto-anarchist," has said "governments should live in fear of their citizenry." His company seeks to make guns accessible to everyone, making "meaningful gun regulation impossible," according to the complaint.

Wilson's lawyer, Josh Blackman, told The Associated Press on Friday that they are "still considering our options" but did not elaborate.

He told the judge this week that the safety risks claimed by the states is "largely exaggerated" because many of the files are already online.

Washington state Assistant Attorney General Jeff Rupert acknowledged that some files are out there but hopes the court rulings will make it clear that any new posts violate federal law.

A group of gun-rights advocates called the Firearms Policy Coalition responded to the judge's order by creating a website with plans for various firearms, including "the Liberator," a 3D-printable single-shot handgun.

"Our Constitution's First Amendment secures the right of all people to engage in truthful speech, including by sharing information contained in books, paintings, and files," the group said in a statement online. "Should any tyrants wish to chill or infringe the rights of the People, we would welcome the opportunity to defend freedom whenever, wherever, and however necessary."

Kris Brown, co-president of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, a gun-control advocacy group, said the Firearms Policy Coalition's "reckless and dangerous behavior" isn't a constitutional position but "a publicity stunt that will lead to someone being hurt or killed."

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson urged the federal government to enforce the court order prohibiting distribution of downloadable gun files.

The states suing are: Washington, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, California, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia.

The expanded lawsuit comes as a group of congressional Democrats introduced legislation that would block online instructions for 3D-printed guns, which are largely undetectable at security checkpoints, according a statement released Friday by U.S. Reps. Ted Deutch and Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, Brad Schneider of Illinois and Carolyn Maloney of New York.

"This isn't about freedom of information; this is about our national security and our public safety," Rep. Deutch said.

Another measure introduced this week requires plastic guns to have serial numbers and enough metal to make them visible on screening machines.

President Donald Trump has questioned whether his administration should have agreed to allow the plans to be posted online, tweeting Tuesday that the idea "doesn't seem to make much sense!"

Since then, he has been largely silent on the issue.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.