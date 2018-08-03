Report: Trump commission did not find widespread voter fraud - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Report: Trump commission did not find widespread voter fraud

    Friday, August 3 2018
    Maine's secretary of state says that the now-disbanded voting integrity commission launched by the Trump administration uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.
By MARINA VILLENEUVE
Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine's secretary of state says the now-disbanded voting integrity commission launched by the Trump administration uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.

Democrat Matthew Dunlap on Friday released over 1,000 documents the Trump administration had forwarded to him to comply with a court order. He wrote to Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach that the documents show there was a "pre-ordained outcome." Pence was chair of the commission and Kobach was vice-chair.

Trump convened the commission to investigate the 2016 presidential election after making unsubstantiated claims that between 3 million and 5 million ballots were illegally cast. Critics, including Dunlap, reject his claims of widespread voter fraud.

Kobach called Dunlap "willfully blind to the voter fraud in front of his nose."

