New Video Shows Arrest Of Colorado Man Convicted Of Killing & Dismembering Girlfriend

New dashcam video shows the moment State Troopers arrested a man convicted of killing his girlfriend and leaving parts of her body in an Okmulgee dumpster.

In the dash cam video, Adam Densmore seems very calm as troopers pull him over in Pawnee County. Now he's spending life in prison for killing and dismembering his girlfriend.

The dash cam video shows the arrest of Adam Densmore on February 15th of last year in Pawnee County.

"Put your hands high in the air! Back up to my voice. Back up back up back up! Go down on your knees,” the officer.

Police say Densmore killed his 25-year-old girlfriend Ashley Mead after a fight, then dismembered and dumped parts of her body across four states including Oklahoma. Osage SkyNews 6 HD flew overhead as the case into Mead's death began to unfold at this Okmulgee gas station. Some of her remains are still missing.

Mead was reported missing along with their 1-year-old daughter one day after she didn't show up for work in Boulder, Colorado. Troopers found the little girl, Winter Daisy, safe with Densmore. At the time troopers initially arrested Densmore for the abduction of a child.

But then authorities later added several charges including first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Densmore was returned to Colorado and a jury found him guilty of killing Ashley Mead. He faces life in prison with no possibility of parole.