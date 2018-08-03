New Video Shows Arrest Of Colorado Man Convicted Of Killing & Di - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

New Video Shows Arrest Of Colorado Man Convicted Of Killing & Dismembering Girlfriend

Posted: Updated:
PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

New dashcam video shows the moment State Troopers arrested a man convicted of killing his girlfriend and leaving parts of her body in an Okmulgee dumpster.

In the dash cam video, Adam Densmore seems very calm as troopers pull him over in Pawnee County. Now he's spending life in prison for killing and dismembering his girlfriend.

05/28/2018 Related Story: Colorado Man Gets Life For Killing, Disposing Of Body In Oklahoma

The dash cam video shows the arrest of Adam Densmore on February 15th of last year in Pawnee County.

"Put your hands high in the air! Back up to my voice. Back up back up back up! Go down on your knees,” the officer.

Police say Densmore killed his 25-year-old girlfriend Ashley Mead after a fight, then dismembered and dumped parts of her body across four states including Oklahoma. Osage SkyNews 6 HD flew overhead as the case into Mead's death began to unfold at this Okmulgee gas station. Some of her remains are still missing.

Mead was reported missing along with their 1-year-old daughter one day after she didn't show up for work in Boulder, Colorado. Troopers found the little girl, Winter Daisy, safe with Densmore. At the time troopers initially arrested Densmore for the abduction of a child.

But then authorities later added several charges including first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Densmore was returned to Colorado and a jury found him guilty of killing Ashley Mead. He faces life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.