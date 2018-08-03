Man who harassed Yellowstone bison arrested at Glacier park

President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceries

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.

NASA has assigned the astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring human launches back to the U.S.

Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

A young Connecticut woman didn't want to ever lose the autograph she got from Tom Brady, so she turned it into a permanent tattoo.

A tornado that touched down in Queens felled at least 50 trees, crushed a car and broke a limb that hit a man.

A cat seeking refuge from a raging Northern California wildfire found a fine-feathered friend as the pair awaited rescue from the heat and flames.

An Oregon man who was caught on video harassing a bison in Yellowstone National Park has been arrested in Glacier National Park.

The U.S. government's confusing and improvised system to reunite immigrant families it separated at the border has left hundreds of parents in limbo.

Increasing winds are expected in Northern California areas where huge, deadly and destructive wildfires are burning.

Wife of a former Marine is being deported to Mexico after quietly living for years in Florida as an undocumented immigrant.

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) - An Oregon man who was caught on video harassing a bison in Yellowstone National Park was arrested in Glacier National Park in the third disturbance in less than a week at a national park, officials said Friday.

Rangers looking for Raymond Reinke of Pendleton, Oregon, found him causing a disturbance Thursday evening at the historic Many Glacier Hotel in the popular Montana park, the National Park Service said.

He remains jailed pending a hearing next week and has requested a court-appointed attorney. A message left at a phone listing for Reinke in Oregon was not immediately returned.

Reinke, 55, had been cited for drunken and disorderly conduct in a third national park, Grand Teton, last Saturday and was released on $500 bond that required him to follow the law and avoid alcohol.

Yellowstone rangers cited him three days later for not wearing a seat belt and noted that he appeared intoxicated, park officials said. They didn't know of Reinke's bond conditions at the time.

Reinke was later cited after another Yellowstone visitor took video of him walking up to a bison in a roadway congested with stopped cars and waving his arms. The animal charges him a couple of times, but Reinke doesn't appear to get hurt.

Yellowstone officials warn visitors to stay at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from bison, which injure tourists every year who get too close.

After the video gained attention online and Yellowstone rangers learned of Reinke's charges in Grand Teton, an assistant U.S. attorney asked that his bond be revoked. A warrant was issued for Reinke's arrest.

He had told rangers he planned to travel to Glacier National Park. Rangers there were looking for his vehicle when they got a report about two guests arguing and creating a disturbance at Many Glacier Hotel.

Rangers identified one of the guests as Reinke, who was sent back to Yellowstone and appeared in U.S. court Friday.

