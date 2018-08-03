Aykroyd delivers motorcycle to National Comedy Center

President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceries

President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceries

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...

(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...

Two pre-teen boys say they pulled a prank by putting a black doll hanging from a noose above a playground that partly sits on top of a burial site for 5,000 black Philadelphia residents.

Two pre-teen boys say they pulled a prank by putting a black doll hanging from a noose above a playground that partly sits on top of a burial site for 5,000 black Philadelphia residents.

Boys say they put black doll in noose at playground as prank

Boys say they put black doll in noose at playground as prank

Dan Aykroyd brought his Harley Davidson motorcycle to the new National Comedy Center, and left it there for permanent display.

Dan Aykroyd brought his Harley Davidson motorcycle to the new National Comedy Center, and left it there for permanent display.

(Dan Cappellazzo/National Comedy Center via AP). ADDS NO SALES-In this photo provided by the National Comedy Center, Saturday Night Live alum Dan Aykroyd stands in front of an exhibit of original SNL scrips and photos of the iconic show during a tour t...

(Dan Cappellazzo/National Comedy Center via AP). ADDS NO SALES-In this photo provided by the National Comedy Center, Saturday Night Live alum Dan Aykroyd stands in front of an exhibit of original SNL scrips and photos of the iconic show during a tour t...

An Oregon man who was caught on video harassing a bison in Yellowstone National Park has been arrested in Glacier National Park.

An Oregon man who was caught on video harassing a bison in Yellowstone National Park has been arrested in Glacier National Park.

(AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File). FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2016 photo, a herd of bison grazes in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park. An Oregon man who was caught on video harassing a bison in Yellowstone National Park has been arrested in Glacie...

(AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File). FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2016 photo, a herd of bison grazes in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park. An Oregon man who was caught on video harassing a bison in Yellowstone National Park has been arrested in Glacie...

Increasing winds are expected in Northern California areas where huge, deadly and destructive wildfires are burning.

Increasing winds are expected in Northern California areas where huge, deadly and destructive wildfires are burning.

(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). Flames from a wildfire advance down a hillside, towering over homes off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near Lakeport, Calif.

(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). Flames from a wildfire advance down a hillside, towering over homes off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near Lakeport, Calif.

A federal judge says the Trump administration is solely responsible for reuniting hundreds of children who remain separated from their parents after being split at the U.S.-Mexico border.

A federal judge says the Trump administration is solely responsible for reuniting hundreds of children who remain separated from their parents after being split at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.

Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...

Automakers are likely to stick to stricter Obama-era fuel economy standards until they get answers on the Trump administration's new rules.

Automakers are likely to stick to stricter Obama-era fuel economy standards until they get answers on the Trump administration's new rules.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE- In this Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, cars pass the Queensboro Bridge in New York. The Trump administration is citing safety to justify freezing gas mileage requirements. A draft of a regulation prepared this summ...

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE- In this Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, cars pass the Queensboro Bridge in New York. The Trump administration is citing safety to justify freezing gas mileage requirements. A draft of a regulation prepared this summ...

The U.S. government's confusing and improvised system to reunite immigrant families it separated at the border has left hundreds of parents in limbo.

The U.S. government's confusing and improvised system to reunite immigrant families it separated at the border has left hundreds of parents in limbo.

(AP Photo/Stephen Spillman). In this July 26, 2018 photo, Evelyn Zepeda cares for a four-year-old boy at her home in Austin, Texas. The boy's adoptive mother and Zepeda's biological mother, Josefina Ortiz Corrales, remains in an immigration detention c...

(AP Photo/Stephen Spillman). In this July 26, 2018 photo, Evelyn Zepeda cares for a four-year-old boy at her home in Austin, Texas. The boy's adoptive mother and Zepeda's biological mother, Josefina Ortiz Corrales, remains in an immigration detention c...

Maine's secretary of state says that the now-disbanded voting integrity commission launched by the Trump administration uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.

Maine's secretary of state says that the now-disbanded voting integrity commission launched by the Trump administration uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson, File). FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows the main entrance to the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, N.Y. The center is open for laughs in “I Love Lucy” comedian Lucille Ball’s hometown. Amy Schumer, Lewis Black ...

(AP Photo). This combination photo shows comedians, from left, Dan Aykroyd, Amy Shumer and Lewis Black, who are scheduled to appear during this week’s grand opening celebration for The National Comedy Center in Jamestown, N.Y.

(Dan Cappellazzo/National Comedy Center via AP). In this photo provided by the National Comedy Center, Saturday Night Live alum Dan Aykroyd and sitcom actress Fran Drescher play Laugh Battle, a game where participants try and make each other laugh, dur...

(Dan Cappellazzo/National Comedy Center via AP). In this photo provided by the National Comedy Center, Saturday Night Live alum Dan Aykroyd and sitcom actress Fran Drescher, right, known for her role in the Nanny, stand with the daughter of Lenny Bruce...

(Dan Cappellazzo/National Comedy Center via AP). ADDS NO SALES-In this photo provided by the National Comedy Center, Saturday Night Live alum Dan Aykroyd stands in front of an exhibit of original SNL scrips and photos of the iconic show during a tour t...

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (AP) - Dan Aykroyd has brought his Harley Davidson motorcycle to the new National Comedy Center, and left it there for permanent display.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum is one of numerous celebrities who have traveled to the western New York city of Jamestown this week to celebrate the grand opening of the center.

He has delivered the motorcycle, which he used to ride to "SNL" studios, on Friday before a performance by Amy Schumer.

The National Comedy Center is full of comedic artifacts including costumes and scripts. Dozens of interactive exhibits let visitors explore decades of humor and their own comedic tastes.

The $50 million center was inspired by the city's most famous resident, "I Love Lucy" actress Lucille Ball, who envisioned a place to honor comedy as an art form.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.