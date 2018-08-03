Aykroyd delivers motorcycle to National Comedy Center - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Aykroyd delivers motorcycle to National Comedy Center

Posted: Updated:
(Dan Cappellazzo/National Comedy Center via AP). ADDS NO SALES-In this photo provided by the National Comedy Center, Saturday Night Live alum Dan Aykroyd stands in front of an exhibit of original SNL scrips and photos of the iconic show during a tour t... (Dan Cappellazzo/National Comedy Center via AP). ADDS NO SALES-In this photo provided by the National Comedy Center, Saturday Night Live alum Dan Aykroyd stands in front of an exhibit of original SNL scrips and photos of the iconic show during a tour t...
(Dan Cappellazzo/National Comedy Center via AP). In this photo provided by the National Comedy Center, Saturday Night Live alum Dan Aykroyd and sitcom actress Fran Drescher, right, known for her role in the Nanny, stand with the daughter of Lenny Bruce... (Dan Cappellazzo/National Comedy Center via AP). In this photo provided by the National Comedy Center, Saturday Night Live alum Dan Aykroyd and sitcom actress Fran Drescher, right, known for her role in the Nanny, stand with the daughter of Lenny Bruce...
(Dan Cappellazzo/National Comedy Center via AP). In this photo provided by the National Comedy Center, Saturday Night Live alum Dan Aykroyd and sitcom actress Fran Drescher play Laugh Battle, a game where participants try and make each other laugh, dur... (Dan Cappellazzo/National Comedy Center via AP). In this photo provided by the National Comedy Center, Saturday Night Live alum Dan Aykroyd and sitcom actress Fran Drescher play Laugh Battle, a game where participants try and make each other laugh, dur...
(AP Photo). This combination photo shows comedians, from left, Dan Aykroyd, Amy Shumer and Lewis Black, who are scheduled to appear during this week’s grand opening celebration for The National Comedy Center in Jamestown, N.Y. (AP Photo). This combination photo shows comedians, from left, Dan Aykroyd, Amy Shumer and Lewis Black, who are scheduled to appear during this week’s grand opening celebration for The National Comedy Center in Jamestown, N.Y.
(AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson, File). FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows the main entrance to the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, N.Y. The center is open for laughs in “I Love Lucy” comedian Lucille Ball’s hometown. Amy Schumer, Lewis Black ... (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson, File). FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows the main entrance to the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, N.Y. The center is open for laughs in “I Love Lucy” comedian Lucille Ball’s hometown. Amy Schumer, Lewis Black ...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Report: Trump commission did not find widespread voter fraud

    Report: Trump commission did not find widespread voter fraud

    Friday, August 3 2018 11:01 PM EDT2018-08-04 03:01:13 GMT
    Maine's secretary of state says that the now-disbanded voting integrity commission launched by the Trump administration uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.More >>
    Maine's secretary of state says that the now-disbanded voting integrity commission launched by the Trump administration uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.More >>

  • Immigrant parents fight chaotic system for their children

    Immigrant parents fight chaotic system for their children

    Friday, August 3 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-08-04 02:59:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman). In this July 26, 2018 photo, Evelyn Zepeda cares for a four-year-old boy at her home in Austin, Texas. The boy's adoptive mother and Zepeda's biological mother, Josefina Ortiz Corrales, remains in an immigration detention c...(AP Photo/Stephen Spillman). In this July 26, 2018 photo, Evelyn Zepeda cares for a four-year-old boy at her home in Austin, Texas. The boy's adoptive mother and Zepeda's biological mother, Josefina Ortiz Corrales, remains in an immigration detention c...
    The U.S. government's confusing and improvised system to reunite immigrant families it separated at the border has left hundreds of parents in limbo.More >>
    The U.S. government's confusing and improvised system to reunite immigrant families it separated at the border has left hundreds of parents in limbo.More >>

  • In waiting for answers, automakers stick to Obama-era rules

    In waiting for answers, automakers stick to Obama-era rules

    Friday, August 3 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-08-04 02:59:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE- In this Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, cars pass the Queensboro Bridge in New York. The Trump administration is citing safety to justify freezing gas mileage requirements. A draft of a regulation prepared this summ...(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE- In this Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, cars pass the Queensboro Bridge in New York. The Trump administration is citing safety to justify freezing gas mileage requirements. A draft of a regulation prepared this summ...
    Automakers are likely to stick to stricter Obama-era fuel economy standards until they get answers on the Trump administration's new rules.More >>
    Automakers are likely to stick to stricter Obama-era fuel economy standards until they get answers on the Trump administration's new rules.More >>
    •   

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (AP) - Dan Aykroyd has brought his Harley Davidson motorcycle to the new National Comedy Center, and left it there for permanent display.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum is one of numerous celebrities who have traveled to the western New York city of Jamestown this week to celebrate the grand opening of the center.

He has delivered the motorcycle, which he used to ride to "SNL" studios, on Friday before a performance by Amy Schumer.

The National Comedy Center is full of comedic artifacts including costumes and scripts. Dozens of interactive exhibits let visitors explore decades of humor and their own comedic tastes.

The $50 million center was inspired by the city's most famous resident, "I Love Lucy" actress Lucille Ball, who envisioned a place to honor comedy as an art form.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.