California college soccer player arrested in rape case

President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceries

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

The U.S. government's confusing and improvised system to reunite immigrant families it separated at the border has left hundreds of parents in limbo.

(AP Photo/Stephen Spillman). In this July 26, 2018 photo, Evelyn Zepeda cares for a four-year-old boy at her home in Austin, Texas. The boy's adoptive mother and Zepeda's biological mother, Josefina Ortiz Corrales, remains in an immigration detention c...

Increasing winds are expected in Northern California areas where huge, deadly and destructive wildfires are burning.

(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). Flames from a wildfire advance down a hillside, towering over homes off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near Lakeport, Calif.

Wife of a former Marine is being deported to Mexico after quietly living for years in Florida as an undocumented immigrant.

(Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Alejandra Juarez,38, left, says goodbye to her children, Pamela and Estela at the Orlando International Airport on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 in Orlando, Fla. Juarez, the wife of a former Marine is preparing to self-dep...

A federal judge says the Trump administration is solely responsible for reuniting hundreds of children who remain separated from their parents after being split at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...

Heavy rains have prompted authorities to evacuate parts of a Virginia city in case a dam fails and floods the area.

(Taylor Irby /The News & Advance via AP). Power lines and a tree block Rainbow Forest Road during a thunderstorm, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Lynchburg, Va. The National Weather Service said up to six inches of rain fell within hours, filling College...

Maine's secretary of state says that the now-disbanded voting integrity commission launched by the Trump administration uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.

Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...

Police say a soccer player at a California university has been arrested on a warrant for rape and is suspected in at least two other sexual assaults.

Automakers are likely to stick to stricter Obama-era fuel economy standards until they get answers on the Trump administration's new rules.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE- In this Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, cars pass the Queensboro Bridge in New York. The Trump administration is citing safety to justify freezing gas mileage requirements. A draft of a regulation prepared this summ...

By AMANDA LEE MYERS

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A soccer player at a California university was arrested Friday on a rape warrant and is suspected in at least two other sexual assaults, said police who are trying to identify more potential victims.

Davis Moreno-Jaime, 19, was arrested on campus at California State University, Northridge in Los Angeles.

It's unclear whether he has an attorney.

The first known assault connected to Moreno-Jaime happened in April 2017, when he was still a student at Redlands High School, said Los Angeles police Capt. Bryan Lium. The most recent was last month.

The alleged assaults took place at several locations including on the Northridge campus, within the department's Devonshire division and beyond the county, he said, though he declined to specify how many potential victims have been identified or the circumstances of the alleged assaults.

School police Chief Anne Glavin would only say that "this was not your stereotypical jumping-out-of-the-bushes kind of thing."

Police distributed Moreno-Jaime's mug shot, saying they suspect there are more victims and hope they'll come forward.

They declined to say why they believe there are more victims.

University President Dianne Harrison commended "the brave students and women who stepped forward."

"Please know that we are doing everything in our power to bring justice to the victim-survivors and to prevent sexual violence at (the university)," she said. "We extend our deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by these disgusting crimes."

A school spokeswoman said Moreno-Jaime was suspended from the soccer team on Monday.

Moreno-Jaime was listed as a forward on the team and played in 14 matches, according to his athlete page .

Moreno-Jaime is from Loma Linda in San Bernardino County.

