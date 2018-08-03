Tulsa Man Arrested For Armed Robbery And Kidnapping

Tulsa Police have arrested another man they say is connected to an armed robbery and kidnapping.

Isaiah Robledo is charged with 1st-degree robbery, and kidnapping. The victim told police he was called to a house party near 91st and Sheridan in June.

When he got there, he says four 4-people robbed him at gunpoint.

Police say Marquise Marquard and Daniel Montes are also charged in connecting to this incident.

