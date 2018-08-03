Investigation Underway After Girl Shot By Her Brother In Lincoln County

An investigation is underway after a child was shot in Lincoln County.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to the scene at 351126 East 860 Road, north of Stroud.

The sheriff’s office says an 8-year-old girl was shot by her 10-year-old brother, who is believed to have autism.

The girl was medi-flighted to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

