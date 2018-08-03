TPD Stepping Up Patrols For Tax-Free Weekend

It is one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year in Green Country and Tulsa Police are taking extra steps to keep people safe, while they shop.

Police say every year, on tax-free weekend, they flood the mall with officers hoping to deter crime. It’s tactic they say is working very well.

In fact, in the tax-free weekends, that police are out here patrolling, they say there has hardly been any car break in's.

Officers will be working long shifts and will be at the mall on bikes and patrol cars hoping to prevent criminals from victimizing shoppers. It's a partnership between TPD and the Woodland Hills Mall that police say has gone on for almost a decade and it's paying off.

"We don't value our successes on how many arrests we make. We value our successes on how many people don't get victimized. So, if people don't get victimized. We are doing our job," said Cpl. Brian Collum.

Representatives from Woodland Hills Mall tell us they are expecting this parking lot to be packed. They say they are preparing for thousands of shoppers this weekend.