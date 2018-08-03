TPD Stepping Up Patrols For Tax-Free Weekend

It is one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year in Green Country and Tulsa Police are taking extra steps to keep people safe, while they shop. Police say every year, on tax-free weekend, they flood the mall with officers hoping to deter crime.More >>
Students in Jenks are heading back to class in two weeks and the district is stepping up security. The district has been working with local law enforcement agencies and emergency responders to come up with an emergency plan.More >>
