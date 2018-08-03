Sister Saves 2-Year-Old Brother From Drowning In Goldsby - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Sister Saves 2-Year-Old Brother From Drowning In Goldsby

Posted: Updated:
A 12-year old Goldsby girl rescued her baby brother from drowning in the family's pool on Saturday. A 12-year old Goldsby girl rescued her baby brother from drowning in the family's pool on Saturday.
GOLDSBY, Oklahoma -

A 12-year-old Goldsby girl rescued her baby brother from drowning in the family's pool on Saturday. The 2-year-old was later rushed to OU Medical Center and was released Monday.

Doctors told the family that it's a miracle the toddler survived with no injuries. Realities say little CJ was not breathing for four to five minutes.

“They were saying after three minutes the brain tissue starts dying,” says the children’s mother, Lacrisha Demattie. “All we did the whole time was pray.”

That night, the Demattie’s sat down to eat dinner. Lacrisha says she spilled food on her shirt, and when she went to change, 2-year-old CJ disappeared in a matter of seconds.

“So fast. They were all eating and I went to change, I had pancake batter all over me. I was going to the restroom and I was going to change,” says Lacrisha.

The family looked around the home, and then went outside to search a nearby creek.

CJ was soon found floating in the family’s pool and was not conscious. His sister, 12-year-old Aubrey Demattie, pulled him out and performed CPR.

“He started gasping a bit at first, and then passing out again,” Aubrey says. “I just did it like four times each, and then started doing mouth to mouth.”

Aubrey has a form of Autism known as Asperger’s.

Her mother says that it has never defined her.

On the day of drowning, Aubrey remembered a scene from her favorite TV show, The Good Doctor. An episode portrayed a patient getting CPR. The storyline of the show also focuses on a young autistic surgeon who helps his patients in ways others can’t.

“Mom said had I not been there, he probably would have been at the doctor for a week or two, or he would have been dead,” says Aubrey.

Local firefighters credit Aubrey with saving her brother’s life. They say in those critical moments, it’s important to have someone who can start CPR before emergency responders arrive.

“It was a godsend that she was there for him. That's the only way you can look at it,” says Goldsby Firefighter Larry Paulk.

Family says their time feels even more precious. They have drained the pool, and say they are thankful for their blessings, including little Aubrey.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.