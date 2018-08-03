Sister Saves 2-Year-Old Brother From Drowning In Goldsby

The city of Jones has confirmed that the city's water is contaminated with E. coli.More >>
The city of Jones has confirmed that the city's water is contaminated with E. coli.More >>
Witnesses say this fatal crash was loud and full of fire.More >>
Witnesses say this fatal crash was loud and full of fire.More >>
Checotah native Carrie Underwood donated a great gift to her old high school on Saturday.More >>
Checotah native Carrie Underwood donated a great gift to her old high school on Saturday.More >>
Tulsa Public Schools are close to deciding for Lee School’s new name. The decision will be made on Monday just in time for the beginning of the new school year.More >>
Tulsa Public Schools are close to deciding for Lee School’s new name. The decision will be made on Monday just in time for the beginning of the new school year.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.