Sister Saves 2-Year-Old Brother From Drowning In Goldsby

A 12-year-old Goldsby girl rescued her baby brother from drowning in the family's pool on Saturday. The 2-year-old was later rushed to OU Medical Center and was released Monday.

Doctors told the family that it's a miracle the toddler survived with no injuries. Realities say little CJ was not breathing for four to five minutes.

“They were saying after three minutes the brain tissue starts dying,” says the children’s mother, Lacrisha Demattie. “All we did the whole time was pray.”

That night, the Demattie’s sat down to eat dinner. Lacrisha says she spilled food on her shirt, and when she went to change, 2-year-old CJ disappeared in a matter of seconds.

“So fast. They were all eating and I went to change, I had pancake batter all over me. I was going to the restroom and I was going to change,” says Lacrisha.

The family looked around the home, and then went outside to search a nearby creek.

CJ was soon found floating in the family’s pool and was not conscious. His sister, 12-year-old Aubrey Demattie, pulled him out and performed CPR.

“He started gasping a bit at first, and then passing out again,” Aubrey says. “I just did it like four times each, and then started doing mouth to mouth.”

Aubrey has a form of Autism known as Asperger’s.

Her mother says that it has never defined her.

On the day of drowning, Aubrey remembered a scene from her favorite TV show, The Good Doctor. An episode portrayed a patient getting CPR. The storyline of the show also focuses on a young autistic surgeon who helps his patients in ways others can’t.

“Mom said had I not been there, he probably would have been at the doctor for a week or two, or he would have been dead,” says Aubrey.

Local firefighters credit Aubrey with saving her brother’s life. They say in those critical moments, it’s important to have someone who can start CPR before emergency responders arrive.

“It was a godsend that she was there for him. That's the only way you can look at it,” says Goldsby Firefighter Larry Paulk.

Family says their time feels even more precious. They have drained the pool, and say they are thankful for their blessings, including little Aubrey.