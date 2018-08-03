Jenks Public Schools Improving Security Systems - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Jenks Public Schools Improving Security Systems

JENKS, Oklahoma -

Students in Jenks are heading back to class in two weeks and the district is stepping up security. The district has been working with local law enforcement agencies and emergency responders to come up with an emergency plan.         

Jenks Public Schools is upgrading their security this year by adding a set of internal glass doors that will remain locked during the school day. They will also add an additional barrier in case an unwanted intruder tried to enter the building.

“Nothing is you know 100 percent that you can just put something out there and it stops everything but this is certainly a step in the right direction," said parent Peter McAdams.

McAdams has three kids at Jenks and says the doors look different, but he believes it's a change for the better.

"Ultimately it means a safer school for the teachers and the kids," said McAdams.

Jenks is working to add secured entryways to every school across the district. Each School will also have a lobby guard machine that checks visitor’s licenses against a national registry before they can gain access to the building.

"We would get a flag notifying us that that is someone to be cautious of then we follow up with them," said Jenks East Elementary Site Principal Ryan Glaze. "Before we had secured entrances if a parent were to come by while an assistant was on the phone or something like that there’s the potential that they could get past without having that point of contact.

Even if the guard denied someone entrance, the doors are made with weather-proof glass and difficult to break.

"Whether it was a two by four during a severe weather event or it was somebody who was trying to fire a gun, there might be a little webbing that would occur, but the glass is not going to shatter and crash through," said Principal Glaze.

Principal Glaze says they also frequently practice the emergency protocol plans with local law enforcement agencies in case an actual emergency arises.

"Fortunately we have not had to use these things but if the day ever comes / we know exactly what to do in that situation," said Principal Glaze.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
