El Reno Community Comes Together After Toddler’s Hot Car Death

A community in mourning gathered for a candlelight vigil remembering a little boy whose life tragically ended.More >>
A community in mourning gathered for a candlelight vigil remembering a little boy whose life tragically ended.More >>
An investigation is underway after a child is shot in Lincoln County.More >>
An investigation is underway after a child is shot in Lincoln County.More >>
It is one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year in Green Country and Tulsa Police are taking extra steps to keep people safe, while they shop. Police say every year, on tax-free weekend, they flood the mall with officers hoping to deter crime.More >>
It is one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year in Green Country and Tulsa Police are taking extra steps to keep people safe, while they shop. Police say every year, on tax-free weekend, they flood the mall with officers hoping to deter crime.More >>
Students in Jenks are heading back to class in two weeks and the district is stepping up security. The district has been working with local law enforcement agencies and emergency responders to come up with an emergency plan.More >>
Students in Jenks are heading back to class in two weeks and the district is stepping up security. The district has been working with local law enforcement agencies and emergency responders to come up with an emergency plan.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.