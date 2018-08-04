Weekend Events Around Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Weekend Events Around Green Country

There are several fun events happening around Green County this weekend!

A part of downtown is being turned into a beach.  Crews brought in nearly 1,000 tons of sand on 3rd Street for the BOK Center’s first ever “Beach Street.”  Starting Saturday, it’s a two-day beach volleyball tournament, with three full-size courts.  Teams are set to compete for a 1st place grand prize of $3,000.  Players pay $50 to participate, but it’s free for spectators.  There will also be food trucks on hand all day Saturday.

Collector Con is returning to Tulsa this weekend.  The convention celebrates comics, collectibles, crafts, and costumes.  It runs Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at American Legion Post One.  Admission is $5 at the door.  Kids 12 and under get in free.

Baja Jacks Burrito Shack in Owasso is celebrating its 10th anniversary.  From 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, there will be live music, bounce house activities for the kids, giveaways, and more.  The restaurant says if you wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt to the event, you can get free queso with your purchase.  There will also be free snow cones!

On Sunday, Fine Lines Car Club is hosting their 6th annual car show at River West Festival Park.  From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., see some of Green Country’s finest classic cars and bikes.  Public parking is $5, car hop entry is $25.  There will also be a kids zone, raffle, and cash prizes.

Have a great weekend!

