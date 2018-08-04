Swimming Season At Broken Arrow Public Pools Coming To An End

There are only a few days left for residents to enjoy the public swimming pools in Broken Arrow.

The City of Broken Arrow has announced this summer’s closing dates for the City’s swimming pools:

Country Aire Pool – Monday, August 6;

Family Aquatic Center at Central Park – Saturday, August 11;

Nienhuis Aquatic Facility – Tuesday, August 14.

The City says splash pads will remain open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. as the weather permits.

Broken Arrow Splash Pads