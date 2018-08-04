Man Found Stabbed To Death Near Tulsa County Jail, Suspect In Custody

Tulsa police are investigating after a 63-year-old man was found stabbed to death.

Investigators say just before midnight Friday a group of young women saw a man on the ground at 300 North Denver and thought he was asleep. However, they noticed a trail of blood along the path that leads to the Katy Trail and called police.

Police say a suspect, Jack Bosin, has been arrested on a complaint of first degree murder.

They say Bosin and the victim are homeless and were in a fight under the bridge near the jail, which led to the stabbing.

The victim’s name has not been released.

This is Tulsa’s 27th homicide of 2018.