Man Found Stabbed To Death Near Tulsa County Jail, Suspect In Custody

News: Crime

Man Found Stabbed To Death Near Tulsa County Jail, Suspect In Custody

Photo of suspect Jack Bosin
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police are investigating after a 63-year-old man was found stabbed to death.

Investigators say just before midnight Friday a group of young women saw a man on the ground at 300 North Denver and thought he was asleep.  However, they noticed a trail of blood along the path that leads to the Katy Trail and called police.

Police say a suspect, Jack Bosin, has been arrested on a complaint of first degree murder.

They say Bosin and the victim are homeless and were in a fight under the bridge near the jail, which led to the stabbing.

The victim’s name has not been released.

This is Tulsa’s 27th homicide of 2018.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
