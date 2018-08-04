Judged sued over refusal to OK transgender teens' new names

Saturday, August 4 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-08-04 15:31:34 GMT
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). In this photo taken Tuesday, July 31, 2018, people opposing Proposition A listen to a speaker during a rally in Kansas City, Mo. Missouri votes Tuesday, Aug. 7 on a so-called right-to-work law, a voter referendum seeking to b...
The influence of organized labor is being put to the test by a voter referendum in Missouri about whether to ban mandatory union fees in all private-sector workplaces.More >>
Saturday, August 4 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-08-04 15:31:12 GMT
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...
Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.More >>
Saturday, August 4 2018 11:30 AM EDT2018-08-04 15:30:20 GMT
(AP Photo/Stephen Spillman). In this July 26, 2018 photo, Evelyn Zepeda cares for a four-year-old boy at her home in Austin, Texas. The boy's adoptive mother and Zepeda's biological mother, Josefina Ortiz Corrales, remains in an immigration detention c...
The U.S. government's confusing and improvised system to reunite immigrant families it separated at the border has left hundreds of parents in limbo.More >>
Saturday, August 4 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-08-04 15:29:29 GMT
(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE- In this Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, cars pass the Queensboro Bridge in New York. The Trump administration is citing safety to justify freezing gas mileage requirements. A draft of a regulation prepared this summ...
Automakers are likely to stick to stricter Obama-era fuel economy standards until they get answers on the Trump administration's new rules.More >>
Saturday, August 4 2018 11:26 AM EDT2018-08-04 15:26:58 GMT
(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...
Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.More >>
Saturday, August 4 2018 11:26 AM EDT2018-08-04 15:26:39 GMT
(Taylor Irby /The News & Advance via AP). Power lines and a tree block Rainbow Forest Road during a thunderstorm, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Lynchburg, Va. The National Weather Service said up to six inches of rain fell within hours, filling College...
Heavy rains have prompted authorities to evacuate parts of a Virginia city in case a dam fails and floods the area.More >>
Saturday, August 4 2018 11:26 AM EDT2018-08-04 15:26:32 GMT
(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). A tower of smoke pours from Cow Mountain as Burney, California firefighter Bob May keeps a watch on surrounding vegetation for spot fires during a wildfire off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near L...
Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.More >>
Saturday, August 4 2018 11:26 AM EDT2018-08-04 15:26:17 GMT
(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...
Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.More >>
