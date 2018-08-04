Tulsa Route 66 Main Street Awarding Grants To Veteran-Related Or - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Route 66 Main Street Awarding Grants To Veteran-Related Organizations

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Route 66 Main Street has announced that micro grants are available for businesses or community organizations with an emphasis on veterans.

The organization says the grants are possible thanks to the success of the 2018 PatriotFest.

Last year, the program awarded $15,000 to various veteran-related organizations.

For 2018, they say $14,000 is available in micro grants.

Interested businesses and organizations have through August 31st to submit an application.

Winners of the grants will be notified via e-mail.

