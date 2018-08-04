Fiery Plane Crash Kills At Least 1, Injures Others In Ponca City

At least one person is dead and several burned after a plane crash near Ponca City.

Officials say the plane crashed in a soybean field Saturday morning near Hubbard Road.

Kay County Sheriff Steve Kelley says deputies and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers have blocked off the area.

Kelley says there is at least one fatality and firefighters say several people were burned in the crash.

We're told firefighters couldn't get to the plane because the ground was too wet.

The National Transportation Safety Board is reportedly sending investigators to the crash site.