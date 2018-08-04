Organizers Release Details Of 2018 Tulsa Pop Culture Expo

Tickets are now available for the 2018 Tulsa Pop Culture Expo.

Tulsa Pop Kids says they like to create something larger than life for each of their events. At this year’s Expo, a thirteen-foot replica of Iron Man’s Hulkbuster suit will be on display.

They say the Iron Man suit was chosen because of the character’s connection to Tulsa.

Dexter Nelson II, OKPOP’s Curator of Comic Books, says “Archie Goodwin, a Tulsan and graduate of Will Rogers High School, wrote and edited numerous titles for both Marvel and DC comics. One of his earlier writing assignments for Marvel was to write the premiere issues of Iron Man’s own monthly comic. Goodwin is credited with writing issues #1 to #28. It was from this series that the Hulkbuster armor would first appear in issue #304.”

There will be several special guests at the Expo, including actresses Summer Glau and Karen Gillan. Glau is known for “Firefly,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” and “Arrow.” Gillan is known for “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Doctor Who,” and the remake of “Jumanji.”

The 2018 Tulsa Pop Culture Expo will be held November 2-4 at the Tulsa Renaissance Hotel. The event is put on through a partnership of Tulsa Pop Kids, XPO Game Festival, and OKPOP.

The statue created for last year’s expo, a replica of Toothless from “How to Train a Dragon,” will also be featured.