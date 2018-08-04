Tulsa Man Hospitalized After Shooting, TPD Investigating

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting incident that sent one man to the hospital.

Police say they were called to 5410 N Hartford Ave where the victim approached them saying he had been shot. According to officers, the victim was intoxicated and unable to provide a description of the person who shot him.

Police were able to find one bullet round in the street but have not been able to determine any information about the suspect.

The victim had injuries to his face and two gunshot wounds to his left leg. They were transported to a Tulsa hospital.