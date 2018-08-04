San Francisco's wild parrots branching out throughout city

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

A cat seeking refuge from a raging Northern California wildfire found a fine-feathered friend as the pair awaited rescue from the heat and flames.

Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.

Maine's secretary of state says that the now-disbanded voting integrity commission launched by the Trump administration uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.

A federal judge says the Trump administration is solely responsible for reuniting hundreds of children who remain separated from their parents after being split at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.

The mothers of three transgender teens have sued an Ohio judge who refused to allow one of the teens to legally change his name from Heidi to Elliott.

Yosemite National Park closes 12 days due to 'hazardous' smoke from California wildfires and will reopen Monday if conditions are safe.

The influence of organized labor is being put to the test by a voter referendum in Missouri about whether to ban mandatory union fees in all private-sector workplaces.

Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.

Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - San Francisco's famous birds immortalized in the book and movie "The Wild Parrots of Telegraph Hill" are now roosting in several neighborhoods throughout the city, a newspaper reported Saturday.

The parrots are roosting in other neighborhoods beyond their original home on the city's Telegraph Hill, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The original flock of a few dozen squawking birds Mark Bittner wrote in his book have turned into a population of more than 300, according to the bird rescue group Mickaboo. They can be seen flying in formation in small flocks throughout the city now and have been sighted as far south as Brisbane, about 15 miles south of the city.

It's unclear exactly when the birds first appeared in San Francisco and how they landed in the wilds of city. The birds originate in South America and were likely brought to the city to be sold as pets and were either purposely released or escaped.

Bittner writes about seeing them in the early 1990s.

Bittner was a homeless musician squatting in an unoccupied apartment on Telegraph Hill and chronicled his years tending to a flock that lived in a tree outside his building. His book was published in 2004, the same year Judith Irving released her documentary of the same title. The film chronicled Bittner's devotion to the birds and his transformation into an amateur avian expert.

Bittner and Irving married in 2007.

The birds are popular tourist attractions, and the city supervisors passed a law banning the feeding of the colorful flock.

