TPS To Announce New Name For Lee Elementary On Monday

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Public Schools are close to deciding for Lee School’s new name. The decision will be made on Monday just in time for the beginning of the new school year. 

In early May, TPS announced the school would be dropping "Robert E." and just become Lee Elementary. The name change began after concerns about who the school is named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Some people want the name would remain the same, but others think it's time for a change.

“We need a better Lee. We need an upstanding uplifting Lee to represent the school,” said Parent Adam Crabtree.

“I would like people to understand the name Robert E. Lee, the name “Lee” is too controversial to be on a TPS school,” said Nehemiah Frank of the Black Wallstreet Times

The final choices are Maple Ridge, Council Oak, Woody Guthrie, Abraham Lincoln and Clara Luper.

