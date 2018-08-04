Tulsa Street Turned Into Beach For The Weekend - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Street Turned Into Beach For The Weekend

TULSA, Oklahoma -

You won't have to travel far to go to the beach this weekend, in fact, you can find one in the middle of downtown Tulsa.

In the middle of the street next to the BOK Center is the first ever beach street volleyball tournament. Organizers are calling it a beach escape in the middle of the prairie"

"You know it's really hard to leave Tulsa and go to the coasts so we really wanted to bring the beach party to downtown Tulsa," said BOK Center Event Coordinator Vanessa Hajjari.         

That's exactly what they are doing for two days with 1,000 tons of sand, 3 regulation size volleyball courts, 23 teams, and a $3,000 prize.

The organizers say they are trying to create a true beach environment so in addition to volleyball they have cabanas, a pool, food, and other beach activities.

Michael just moved here from Dallas and he says when his friend asked him to play he couldn't pass it up.

"I had no idea what to expect and it was crazy, just coming up here and seeing all the sand and it was crazy. It's awesome one of my favorite events and I just got here," said Michael Struffolino

Unfortunately, you did have to sign up to play for $50 ahead of time but spectators get in for free.

"Come out and watch all these great teams play and tonight we have a free glow party featuring DJ Morgan Ganum so that will be from 9 until about 11:30," said Hajjari

The tournament will start up again Sunday afternoon.

