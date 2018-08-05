Woman Hospitalized, Two Arrested After Robbery Attempt At Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Woman Hospitalized, Two Arrested After Robbery Attempt At Tulsa Car Wash

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police say a woman is in the hospital after being shot in the leg and two people are in jail.

Police say it started at a car wash near 21st and Garnett, where a group of people were gathered around midnight.

Officers say two men went up to the group and tried to rob them.  They say during the chaos, one of the men shot the woman in the leg.

The men drove away and led officers on a short chase that ended on a dead end street, police say.  The men got out of the car, ran, and tried to hide, but police say they were found by K9s.

“The helicopter was here and both of them got underneath things to make it more difficult for the helicopter to spot them, but the dogs had no trouble,” said Corporal Greg Smith.

Police say the woman is expected to be okay.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.