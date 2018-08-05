Woman Hospitalized, Two Arrested After Robbery Attempt At Tulsa Car Wash

Tulsa police say a woman is in the hospital after being shot in the leg and two people are in jail.

Police say it started at a car wash near 21st and Garnett, where a group of people were gathered around midnight.

Officers say two men went up to the group and tried to rob them. They say during the chaos, one of the men shot the woman in the leg.

The men drove away and led officers on a short chase that ended on a dead end street, police say. The men got out of the car, ran, and tried to hide, but police say they were found by K9s.

“The helicopter was here and both of them got underneath things to make it more difficult for the helicopter to spot them, but the dogs had no trouble,” said Corporal Greg Smith.

Police say the woman is expected to be okay.