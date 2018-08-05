Texas Republicans squelch 'red flag' gun law prospects

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

Maine's secretary of state says that the now-disbanded voting integrity commission launched by the Trump administration uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.

A northern New Mexico sheriff says 11 children ranging in age from 1 to 15 were removed from a rural compound after being found in filthy conditions during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy.

A federal judge says the Trump administration is solely responsible for reuniting hundreds of children who remain separated from their parents after being split at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.

(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). A tower of smoke pours from Cow Mountain as Burney, California firefighter Bob May keeps a watch on surrounding vegetation for spot fires during a wildfire off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near L...

Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...

Republican leaders in gun-friendly Texas are stamping down the prospects of 'red flag' laws that would let enforcement seize some firearms from people who are deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

Yosemite National Park closes 12 days due to 'hazardous' smoke from California wildfires and will reopen Monday if conditions are safe.

(Webcam by Yosemite Conservancy via AP). In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 image from a Yosemite Conservancy webcam, smoke from wildfires obscures the Ahwahnee Meadow at Yosemite National Park, Calif. Yosemite National Park could reopen its scenic valley...

Automakers are likely to stick to stricter Obama-era fuel economy standards until they get answers on the Trump administration's new rules.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE- In this Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, cars pass the Queensboro Bridge in New York. The Trump administration is citing safety to justify freezing gas mileage requirements. A draft of a regulation prepared this summ...

Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...

The influence of organized labor is being put to the test by a voter referendum in Missouri about whether to ban mandatory union fees in all private-sector workplaces.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). In this photo taken Tuesday, July 31, 2018, people opposing Proposition A listen to a speaker during a rally in Kansas City, Mo. Missouri votes Tuesday, Aug. 7 on a so-called right-to-work law, a voter referendum seeking to b...

By JIM VERTUNO

Associated Press Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas schools have been adding metal detectors and armed personnel in an effort to improve campus security in response to the deadly May attack at a Houston-area high school that left eight students and two teachers dead.

Among the steps that Texas apparently won't be taking anytime soon is tightening restrictions on gun access for people deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

In the aftermath of the May 18 attack at Santa Fe High School, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott suggested that Texas should look for ways to keep guns away from people who pose "an immediate danger to others," which is the point of so-called red flag laws like those passed by six states since the February massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

But faced with criticism from gun enthusiasts in the country's largest conservative state, Abbott, who gets top ratings from the National Rifle Association, later clarified that he was only suggesting such laws be part of a broader conversation about school security and that he thinks there's growing opposition to the idea of gun restrictions.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who presides over the Texas Senate, was even more forceful.

"I have never supported these policies, nor has the majority of the Texas Senate," he said minutes after the last in a series of state Senate hearings on gun violence.

The one-two punch by the state's top Republicans drew cheers from gun rights advocates in a state that has more than 1.2 million handgun license holders and allows the open carry in public of handguns and long rifles.

While they vary from state to state, red flag laws generally allow law enforcement or family members to ask a judge to order the seizure or surrender of guns from someone who is deemed dangerous, often because of mental health concerns or threats of violence. About a dozen states have red flag laws, including Republican-led Florida, which passed its law following the Parkland school attack.

Texas can deny a handgun license based on a person's mental health history, but that restriction applies to the license to carry a handgun, not buying one. The state can seize weapons from people determined to be in a mental crisis in some circumstances.

Some gun rights activists worry that expanding red flag laws would allow the government to seize someone's guns based on the suspicion of a threat or a false report without that person having acted violently.

"Red flag laws are nothing more than ways to take guns out of the hands of law-abiding persons on nothing more than mere suspicion," said C.J. Grisham, leader of gun rights group Open Carry Texas, which has pushed to reduce gun restrictions for years. "You never get good policy when you base it off of emotion."

Abbott's suggestion after the Santa Fe attack that Texas should consider keeping guns away from people who pose an immediate danger to others surprised many because neither he nor any of the state's Republican leaders even suggested tightening gun laws after last November's massacre at a church in Sutherland Springs, near San Antonio.

Police said the teenage suspect in the Santa Fe shooting took his father's weapons and that there hadn't been any prior reports that he may have been mentally ill. But a red flag law might have helped in the church shooting. The Air Force failed to properly notify federal law enforcement agencies of the gunman's previous felony domestic violence conviction and the gunman had spent time at a mental health hospital in New Mexico.

Shortly after the Santa Fe school shooting, Abbott held meetings with law enforcement officials, educators, mental health experts, attack survivors and victims' family members. A gun control group, Texas Gun Sense, got a seat next to the governor. On his other side was the Texas State Rifle Association, the state arm of the NRA.

Few expected major gun control proposals. But after years of watching Texas lawmakers make it easier and cheaper to get a handgun license and carry weapons in public, gun control advocates felt like finally they had a foot in the door, only to get it crushed again.

Advocates for red flag laws say they can help prevent violence before it starts, unlike armed teachers and school marshals, who can react after an attack has already begun. Abbott's 43-page school safety and gun violence plan focused on getting more armed guards and personnel on campus, improving gun storage safety laws and boosting mental health screenings.

"It's been a wave in other states, even with Republican governors. But not Texas," said Gyl Switzer, executive director of Texas Gun Sense. "What keeps me up at night is worrying that there will be another situation. I don't want us to have to learn from another really sad situation."

Soon after Abbott called for the conversation on red flag laws, the state Republican Party's convention platform in June specifically opposed them. The issue drew strong opposition at the legislative hearings. In his speech to the state GOP convention, Abbott promised he would protect gun rights.

"The people of Sutherland Springs, they looked me in the eye and they insisted, they said, 'Governor, do not let them use this to take away our guns,'" Abbott said.

The retreat was to be expected, said Cal Jillson, political science professor at Southern Methodist University.

"It is remarkable how consistent the playbook is in red states. Let time pass, let attention pass, then declare that current law has this under control," Jillson said. "That's the normal playbook and that's what we saw here."

___

Follow Jim Vertuno on Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimvertuno

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.