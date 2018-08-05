H.F. Lenfest, former media mogul, philanthropist, dies

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

Maine's secretary of state says that the now-disbanded voting integrity commission launched by the Trump administration uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.

A northern New Mexico sheriff says 11 children ranging in age from 1 to 15 were removed from a rural compound after being found in filthy conditions during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy.

Republican leaders in gun-friendly Texas are stamping down the prospects of 'red flag' laws that would let enforcement seize some firearms from people who are deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.

(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). A tower of smoke pours from Cow Mountain as Burney, California firefighter Bob May keeps a watch on surrounding vegetation for spot fires during a wildfire off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near L...

Yosemite National Park closes 12 days due to 'hazardous' smoke from California wildfires and will reopen Monday if conditions are safe.

(Webcam by Yosemite Conservancy via AP). In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 image from a Yosemite Conservancy webcam, smoke from wildfires obscures the Ahwahnee Meadow at Yosemite National Park, Calif. Yosemite National Park could reopen its scenic valley...

A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other, unknown currents.

(RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015, file photo, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes, right, is led out of the courtroom after being formally sentenced in Centennial, Colo., to serve life in prison without p...

A former cable TV mogul and Philadelphia newspaper owner who gave away most of his $1.2 billion fortune to charity has died.

Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...

The influence of organized labor is being put to the test by a voter referendum in Missouri about whether to ban mandatory union fees in all private-sector workplaces.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). In this photo taken Tuesday, July 31, 2018, people opposing Proposition A listen to a speaker during a rally in Kansas City, Mo. Missouri votes Tuesday, Aug. 7 on a so-called right-to-work law, a voter referendum seeking to b...

(Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures and Skydance via AP, File). FILE - This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Fallout." Tom Cruise has outrun Winnie-the-Pooh at the box office. “Mission: Imposs...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - H.F. "Gerry" Lenfest, who made a $1 billion fortune in the cable industry and gave almost all of it away, supporting schools, museums, journalism and the arts in Philadelphia and beyond, died Sunday, a family spokesman said.

Gerry Lenfest was 88. He was taken Sunday from his Rittenhouse Square home to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead of complications from chronic illness, said Fred Stein. Stein will handle a memorial service planned in Philadelphia in September.

"There is likely not an organization or charity in Philadelphia that didn't benefit from the Lenfest family's generosity in some way," said Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. "Gerry was a great human being and an even better citizen."

Lenfest and his wife, Marguerite, made about $1.2 billion when they sold Suburban Cable to Comcast Corp. in 2000. The Lenfests immediately set out to give away the fortune. By 2014, as he stepped in to help Philadelphia's ailing newspapers, Gerry Lenfest estimated he had given away $1.1 billion.

"Money is a responsibility when you have that kind of wealth. I've tried to do right by it. Perhaps the greatest opportunity came with the ownership of these newspapers," Lenfest said in 2016 when he donated the newspapers to a newly created nonprofit. "What would this city be without the Inquirer and Daily News?"

The Lenfests also gave to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Barnes Foundation, Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts and Lenfest's alma maters: Mercersburg Academy, Washington and Lee University and Columbia University. Wilson College, Marguerite's alma mater, also received funds. Lenfest also gave $50 million to champion the new Museum of the American Revolution, which opened in April 2017 and, he felt, provided the "missing link" to tie together the city's historic sites.

Their three children didn't need the money - they were given stakes in Lenfest's cable company when it wasn't worth much - and Gerry Lenfest said he feared a permanent foundation would do more to perpetuate itself than help others.

"During your lifetime, you can direct how your wealth is spent for the most good. But after your death, it is problematic. You don't have the control," Lenfest told The Philadelphia Inquirer in 2004.

Within four years, the Lenfests had given away $325 million and dropped off Forbes magazine's list of the 400 richest Americans. Nearly half that money - $150 million - went to a foundation named for them that must spend its last penny within 20 years of the last spouse's death.

At age 84, Lenfest unexpectedly became the sole owner of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia Daily News and the website Philly.com. His business partner, Lewis Katz, had died in a plane crash in June 2014 just days after they paid $88 million to buy the company from rival co-owner George Norcross.

Though the Lenfests lived a luxurious life with yachts, expensive cars and multiple homes, friends described them as down-to-earth. They spent much of their time at their house in Huntingdon Valley, which they bought for $35,000 in 1966. With no help, the Lenfests cooked for guests.

Harold FitzGerald "Gerry" Lenfest and his twin sister, Marie, were born in 1930 in Jacksonville, Florida, but soon moved to Scarsdale, New York, where their father worked in the shipping industry.

When Lenfest was 13, the family moved to a farm near Lambertville, New Jersey, where Lenfest had no shortage of chores. He went to Flemington High School and graduated from Mercersburg Academy in south-central Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Washington and Lee with a degree in economics in 1953, served with the Navy in Norfolk, Virginia, and got his law degree from Columbia.

He worked for a New York law firm before landing a job in 1965 with Walter Annenberg's Triangle Publications, which owned TV Guide, Seventeen magazine, several TV and radio stations, and cable franchises.

In 1973, Annenberg decided to sell the cable assets. Lenfest, with the help of two investors, ended up buying the system in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

"I was editorial director and publisher of Seventeen magazine and I had an office on Park Avenue. I had a good salary," Lenfest recalled in 2000. "I left all that to work out of my basement for 12 years, not nationally known, not a good salary. I used to sleep on the sofa in Lebanon, because I couldn't afford a hotel room."

That one system in Lebanon eventually became Suburban Cable, the 11th-largest cable company in the country.

Lenfest expanded slowly at first. He grew the system in Lebanon, set up cable franchises in towns around Philadelphia and by 1981 the company had about 40,000 subscribers. The company acquired systems in and around San Francisco and pushed hard to expand in the Philadelphia area.

By the time Lenfest sold Suburban to Comcast in 2000, it had 1.2 million subscribers.

After his Navy service, Lenfest spent 24 years in the Reserves. He was honorably discharged with the rank of captain.

