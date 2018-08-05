'Mission: Impossible' bests Winnie-the-Pooh at box office
Posted:
Updated:
(Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures and Skydance via AP, File). FILE - This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Fallout." Tom Cruise has outrun Winnie-the-Pooh at the box office. “Mission: Imposs...
(Laurie Sparham/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This image released by Disney shows Ewan McGregor in a scene from "Christopher Robin." Tom Cruise has outrun Winnie-the-Pooh at the box office. “Mission: Impossible -- Fallout” topped ticket sales for the se...
Sunday, August 5 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-08-05 17:38:14 GMT
(Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures and Skydance via AP, File). FILE - This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Fallout." Tom Cruise has outrun Winnie-the-Pooh at the box office. “Mission: Imposs...
With a strong second weekend, 'Mission: Impossible -- Fallout' bests Winnie-the-Pooh at box office.More >>
With a strong second weekend, 'Mission: Impossible -- Fallout' bests Winnie-the-Pooh at box office.More >>
Sunday, August 5 2018 1:37 PM EDT2018-08-05 17:37:59 GMT
(RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015, file photo, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes, right, is led out of the courtroom after being formally sentenced in Centennial, Colo., to serve life in prison without p...
A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other,...More >>
A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other, unknown currents.More >>
Sunday, August 5 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-08-05 17:14:39 GMT
(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). A tower of smoke pours from Cow Mountain as Burney, California firefighter Bob May keeps a watch on surrounding vegetation for spot fires during a wildfire off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near L...
Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.More >>
Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.More >>
Sunday, August 5 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-08-05 17:14:33 GMT
(Webcam by Yosemite Conservancy via AP). In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 image from a Yosemite Conservancy webcam, smoke from wildfires obscures the Ahwahnee Meadow at Yosemite National Park, Calif. Yosemite National Park could reopen its scenic valley...
Yosemite National Park closes 12 days due to 'hazardous' smoke from California wildfires and will reopen Monday if conditions are safe.More >>
Yosemite National Park closes 12 days due to 'hazardous' smoke from California wildfires and will reopen Monday if conditions are safe.More >>
Sunday, August 5 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-08-05 17:14:24 GMT
Republican leaders in gun-friendly Texas are stamping down the prospects of 'red flag' laws that would let enforcement seize some firearms from people who are deemed dangerous to themselves or others.More >>
Republican leaders in gun-friendly Texas are stamping down the prospects of 'red flag' laws that would let enforcement seize some firearms from people who are deemed dangerous to themselves or others.More >>
Sunday, August 5 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-08-05 17:14:10 GMT
A northern New Mexico sheriff says 11 children ranging in age from 1 to 15 were removed from a rural compound after being found in filthy conditions during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy.More >>
A northern New Mexico sheriff says 11 children ranging in age from 1 to 15 were removed from a rural compound after being found in filthy conditions during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy.More >>
Sunday, August 5 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-08-05 17:14:00 GMT
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...
Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.More >>
Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.More >>
Sunday, August 5 2018 1:13 PM EDT2018-08-05 17:13:45 GMT
Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.More >>
Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.More >>
NEW YORK (AP) - Tom Cruise has outrun Winnie-the-Pooh at the box office. "Mission: Impossible -- Fallout" topped ticket sales for the second straight weekend with an estimated $35 million despite newcomer "Christopher Robin."
According to studio estimates Sunday, the sixth "Mission: Impossible" installment has amassed $124 million in its first 10 days of release. That pace is better than most previous entries in the Tom Cruise franchise.
Disney's live-action Winnie-the-Pooh revival "Christopher Robin" opened on the low side of expectation with $25 million. It marks the rare Disney film not to open number one, though the studio had other milestones to celebrate. "Black Panther" on Saturday became just the third film to cross $700 million domestically.
The R-rated action-comedy "The Spy Who Dumped Me" opened in third with $12.4 million.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and
information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.