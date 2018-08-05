Recreational Marijuana Activists Aiming To Increase Signature Count Ahead Of Ballot Deadline

The deadline is getting closer for the group petitioning to get recreational marijuana on the November ballot. Although activists say they have enough signatures already, the group Green the Vote is urging more people to sign up tonight.

The Green the Vote Petition wrap-up party began tonight at The Shrine in Tulsa. The petitions for 796 and 797 are available here for anyone to sign. Activists are encouraging voters to sign the petitions before August 7th.

Organizers say it's difficult to keep track of the numbers right now, but at last check, they've received over 100,000. They'd like to have at least 50,000 more before the deadline.

State Question 797 would allow the use of recreational marijuana while State Question 796 is an amendment for medical marijuana. Green the vote volunteers have been working hard to get these state questions on the November ballot and say the momentum is strong.

Ashley Mullen-Lowry, Green The Vote

"I think that we're ready to be progressive and step forward and you know, not be the 48th or 49th state to legalize cannabis," said Ashley Mullen-Lowry of Green the Vote.

The wrap-up party runs until 10:00 Sunday night.