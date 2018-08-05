Lawn Equipment Stolen From Cleveland Teacher's Truck

A Cleveland High School teacher says he's out $3,000 worth of equipment after it was stolen out of his truck.

Daniel Brimmer does yard work in the summers for extra cash. He says two weed-eaters, an edger, and two backpack leafblowers were stolen while he was mowing the lawn at Tulsa Educare at 36th and Peoria.

If you have any information that could be helpful to law enforcement call Crimestoppers at (918) 596-2677.