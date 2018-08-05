Apple iPhone chip supplier says virus will delay shipments

Monday, August 6 2018 2:09 AM EDT2018-08-06 06:09:25 GMT
More states are suing the Trump administration to dissolve a settlement it reached with a company that wants to post instructions online for making 3D-printed firearms that are hard to trace and detect.
Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform.
Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.
With a strong second weekend, 'Mission: Impossible -- Fallout' bests Winnie-the-Pooh at box office.
A message from someone inside a makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico that people were starving led to the discovery of 11 children in filthy conditions.
Peering through low cloud cover, rescuers are attempting to find a sightseeing plane that crashed Saturday with the pilot and four passengers aboard high on a mountain ridge in Denali National Park and Preserve.
A company that makes semiconductors for Apple iPhones says it is recovering from a virus outbreak but expects the incident to delay shipments and raise costs.
Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd. said 80 percent of the fabrication tools affected by Friday's virus had been recovered by Sunday. TSMC expects full recovery on Monday.
The company didn't detail the impact on Apple or other customers. Apple Inc. did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
The semiconductor company blames the outbreak on a mistake during installation of software for a new tool, which was then connected to its computer network. It says confidential information was not compromised.
The company says the incident will cut third-quarter revenue by about 3 percent. But it's confident it will get that back in the fourth quarter.
