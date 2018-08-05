Cops: Teen Robbed Boy’s Lemonade Stand At Gunpoint - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Cops: Teen Robbed Boy’s Lemonade Stand At Gunpoint

By Associated Press

Deputies in North Carolina say they’re seeking a teenager who robbed a 9-year-old’s lemonade stand at gunpoint.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that the stickup happened near a traffic roundabout in Monroe, about 30 miles southeast of Charlotte.

Deputies say the young drink vendor reported that a male teenager with a camouflage hat and black shirt placed a black handgun to the boy’s stomach Saturday, demanded money and then fled on foot.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Underwood tells The Charlotte Observer less than $20 in cash was stolen.

Authorities found a camouflage hat, a black BB handgun and a stolen metal tin in some nearby woods. Deputies believe the suspect left a bicycle in the brush for his getaway.

