The Latest: Trump: 'Bad environmental laws' worsen fires

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.

Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...

A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other, unknown currents.

A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other,...

(RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015, file photo, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes, right, is led out of the courtroom after being formally sentenced in Centennial, Colo., to serve life in prison without p...

(RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015, file photo, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes, right, is led out of the courtroom after being formally sentenced in Centennial, Colo., to serve life in prison without p...

Republican leaders in gun-friendly Texas are stamping down the prospects of 'red flag' laws that would let enforcement seize some firearms from people who are deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

Republican leaders in gun-friendly Texas are stamping down the prospects of 'red flag' laws that would let enforcement seize some firearms from people who are deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

Amazon says it has removed items with Nazi or white supremacist symbols after criticism from advocacy groups.

Amazon says it has removed items with Nazi or white supremacist symbols after criticism from advocacy groups.

(Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures and Skydance via AP, File). FILE - This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Fallout." Tom Cruise has outrun Winnie-the-Pooh at the box office. “Mission: Imposs...

(Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures and Skydance via AP, File). FILE - This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Fallout." Tom Cruise has outrun Winnie-the-Pooh at the box office. “Mission: Imposs...

5 people on board a small airplane were killed but nobody on the ground was hurt when the twin-engine Cessna crashed Sunday in a Southern California parking lot.

5 people on board a small airplane were killed but nobody on the ground was hurt when the twin-engine Cessna crashed Sunday in a Southern California parking lot.

(Eddie Ponsdomenech/PonsMedia via AP). This photo provided by Eddie Ponsdomenech shows a twin-engine aircraft crashed near the South Coast Plaza shopping center in Santa Ana, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arl...

(Eddie Ponsdomenech/PonsMedia via AP). This photo provided by Eddie Ponsdomenech shows a twin-engine aircraft crashed near the South Coast Plaza shopping center in Santa Ana, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arl...

Peering through low cloud cover, rescuers are attempting to find a sightseeing plane that crashed Saturday with the pilot and four passengers aboard high on a mountain ridge in Denali National Park and Preserve.

Peering through low cloud cover, rescuers are attempting to find a sightseeing plane that crashed Saturday with the pilot and four passengers aboard high on a mountain ridge in Denali National Park and Preserve.

(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular for taking in views of North America's tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. Rescuers are...

(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular for taking in views of North America's tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. Rescuers are...

A former cable TV mogul and Philadelphia newspaper owner who gave away most of his $1.2 billion fortune to charity has died.

A former cable TV mogul and Philadelphia newspaper owner who gave away most of his $1.2 billion fortune to charity has died.

A message from someone inside a makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico that people were starving led to the discovery of 11 children in filthy conditions.

A message from someone inside a makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico that people were starving led to the discovery of 11 children in filthy conditions.

(Taos County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows a rural compound during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Amalia, N.M. Law enforcement officers searching the co...

(Taos County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows a rural compound during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Amalia, N.M. Law enforcement officers searching the co...

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that the wildfires hitting California are "being magnified & made so much worse by the bad environmental laws which aren't allowing massive amount of readily available water to be properly utilized.".

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that the wildfires hitting California are "being magnified & made so much worse by the bad environmental laws which aren't allowing massive amount of readily available water to...

(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). Firefighters stand watch on a roof as a wildfire sweeps through the area near Lakeport, Calif., Thursday, August 2, 2018.

(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). Firefighters stand watch on a roof as a wildfire sweeps through the area near Lakeport, Calif., Thursday, August 2, 2018.

(Craig Kohlruss /The Fresno Bee via AP). Honor guard members prepare to fold an American flag before presenting it to family members of Brian Hughes, a captain with the Arrowhead Interagency Hotshots who was killed by a falling tree while fighting the ...

(Craig Kohlruss/The Fresno Bee via AP). Honor guard and pall bearers carry the coffin of Brian Hughes, a captain with the Arrowhead Interagency Hotshots who was killed by a falling tree while fighting the Ferguson Fire, during a memorial service at Val...

(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). Smoke from multiple wildfires billows into the sky, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Scotts Valley near Lakeport, Calif.

(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). Firefighters stand watch on a roof as a wildfire sweeps through the area near Lakeport, Calif., Thursday, August 2, 2018.

CLEARLAKE, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on the wildfires raging in California (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that the wildfires hitting California are "being magnified & made so much worse by the bad environmental laws which aren't allowing massive amount of readily available water to be properly utilized." Trump said the water is being diverted into the Pacific Ocean.

The president also called for clearing trees to stop the fires from spreading.

The tweet came a day after Gov. Jerry Brown called on Trump to help the state deal with the deadly and destructive wildfire season.

Brown said he is hopeful Trump will issue a so-called Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for California. The declaration would help fire victims with unemployment assistance, food aid and legal and mental health counseling among other federal programs. The declaration will also make counties and cities eligible for federal financial assistance and help with repairing the billions of dollars of damage done to infrastructure.

More immediately, the declaration will enable federal agencies to help battle the 17 major fires burning throughout the state.

___

12:08 p.m.

A utility worker was killed near a Northern California wildfire as crews working in sweltering conditions battled multiple blazes, including twin fires that exploded in size and forced hundreds more to evacuate rural communities, officials said Sunday.

The Pacific Gas and Electric employee was fatally injured in a vehicle-related accident Saturday on the western edge of the Carr Fire in Shasta County, said utility spokeswoman Melissa Subbotin. Jairus Ayeta, who was in his 20s, worked as an apprentice lineman and was part of a PG&E crew working in "dangerous terrain" to restore power, she said.

Ayeta is the seventh person to die in the immense blaze that has been burning for two weeks near Redding, where armies of firefighters and fleets of aircraft continue battling the flames about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of the Oregon state line. Two firefighters and four residents, including two children, were also killed. The fire was more than 40 percent contained Sunday.

Meanwhile to the south, new evacuations were ordered Saturday evening near twin fires burning in Mendocino and Lake counties across wilderness on both sides of Clear Lake. Dry, hot winds fueled both blazes, which have collectively charred nearly 400 square miles (1,036 square kilometers) of brush and timber. The entire so-called Mendocino Complex Fire is now one of the largest on record in the state, officials said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.