5 killed after plane nosedived into California parking lot

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuser

Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuser

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio argued the benefits of gun ownership to a tiny toy doughnut in the latest episode of comedian Sacha Baron Cohen's new prank show.

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio argued the benefits of gun ownership to a tiny toy doughnut in the latest episode of comedian Sacha Baron Cohen's new prank show.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks during a campaign event in Phoenix. Arpaio, now a candidate for a U.S. Senate seat, appeared Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in the latest episo...

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks during a campaign event in Phoenix. Arpaio, now a candidate for a U.S. Senate seat, appeared Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in the latest episo...

Thick clouds have hampered rescuers trying to reach a plane of Polish tourists that crashed on a mountain ridge in Alaska's Denali National Park.

Thick clouds have hampered rescuers trying to reach a plane of Polish tourists that crashed on a mountain ridge in Alaska's Denali National Park.

(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular for taking in views of North America's tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. Rescuers are...

(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular for taking in views of North America's tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. Rescuers are...

Candidates in a closer-than-expected race for an open U.S. House seat in Ohio are making their final push before a special election.

Candidates in a closer-than-expected race for an open U.S. House seat in Ohio are making their final push before a special election.

(James Miller/The Marion Star via AP, File). FILE – In this April 24, 2012, file photo, Ohio state Sen. Troy Balderson, R-Zanesville, asks a question about permit fees for owning exotic animals during an Ohio Senate Agriculture, Environment and Natural...

(James Miller/The Marion Star via AP, File). FILE – In this April 24, 2012, file photo, Ohio state Sen. Troy Balderson, R-Zanesville, asks a question about permit fees for owning exotic animals during an Ohio Senate Agriculture, Environment and Natural...

Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.

Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...

Crackdown on 'bots' sweeps up people who tweet often

Crackdown on 'bots' sweeps up people who tweet often

A new Pentagon order says military troops and other defense personnel on certain sensitive bases and warzone areas won't be allowed to use fitness tracker or cellphone applications that can reveal their location.

A new Pentagon order says military troops and other defense personnel on certain sensitive bases and warzone areas won't be allowed to use fitness tracker or cellphone applications that can reveal their location.

Authorities say they've arrested three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found living in filth in a makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico.

Authorities say they've arrested three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found living in filth in a makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico.

(Taos County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows a rural compound during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Amalia, N.M. Law enforcement officers searching the co...

(Taos County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows a rural compound during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Amalia, N.M. Law enforcement officers searching the co...

Kids found in rags in New Mexico amid tale of guns, exorcism

Kids found in rags in New Mexico amid tale of guns, exorcism

5 people on board a small airplane were killed but nobody on the ground was hurt when the twin-engine Cessna crashed Sunday in a Southern California parking lot.

5 people on board a small airplane were killed but nobody on the ground was hurt when the twin-engine Cessna crashed Sunday in a Southern California parking lot.

(Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via AP). Santa Ana fire and police and Orange County Fire departments respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash in a parking lot near the intersection of Bristol and Sunflower Streets near South Coast Plaza in Sa...

(Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via AP). Santa Ana fire and police and Orange County Fire departments respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash in a parking lot near the intersection of Bristol and Sunflower Streets near South Coast Plaza in Sa...

Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.

Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.

(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, two women cry outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago after they were asked to leave due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent...

(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, two women cry outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago after they were asked to leave due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent...

LeBron James has yet to play a minute for the Los Angeles Lakers, yet the NBA superstar is churning out content for the small screen.

LeBron James has yet to play a minute for the Los Angeles Lakers, yet the NBA superstar is churning out content for the small screen.

A Russian immigrant, nudged into politics after President Trump's election, is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Alaska.

A Russian immigrant, nudged into politics after President Trump's election, is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Alaska.

(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). This July 5, 2018, photo shows Alaska Democratic U.S. House candidate Dimitri Shein, middle, and his campaign chair Julie Olson, left, speaking to supporter Dana Dardis while campaigning door-to-door in Anchorage, Alaska. Shei...

(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). This July 5, 2018, photo shows Alaska Democratic U.S. House candidate Dimitri Shein, middle, and his campaign chair Julie Olson, left, speaking to supporter Dana Dardis while campaigning door-to-door in Anchorage, Alaska. Shei...

(Eddie Ponsdomenech/PonsMedia via AP). This photo provided by Eddie Ponsdomenech shows a twin-engine aircraft crashed near the South Coast Plaza shopping center in Santa Ana, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arl...

(Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via AP). Santa Ana fire and police and Orange County Fire departments respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash in a parking lot near the intersection of Bristol and Sunflower Streets near South Coast Plaza in Sa...

By AMY TAXIN and ARIEL TU

Associated Press

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - On a breezy morning, Floria Hakimi smiled as her photo was snapped on the steps leading up to a small plane that was supposed to usher her to a workshop for real estate agents in Southern California.

"Flying out to LA," she posted on her Instagram account with the photo of her donning sunglasses and a broad grin.

Later that day, the twin-engine Cessna 414 carrying the 62-year-old real estate agent and four others plummeted out of the sky and crashed into the parking lot of an Orange County strip mall, killing everyone on board.

Hakimi and two victims were co-workers at Pacific Union International, a San Francisco Bay Area real estate firm. One of them, 42-year-old Lara Shepherd, was married to the plane's 53-year-old pilot, Scott Shepherd.

Another was 29-year-old Nasim Ghanadan, who saw Hakimi as a mentor in the real estate industry, Ghanadan's brother said. Hakimi's 32-year-old son, Navid Hakimi, was also a passenger on the trip.

The group left Sunday for the Tom Ferry Success Summit in Anaheim, California, a business conference popular with real estate agents, said Terri Tiffany, a spokeswoman for Pacific Union.

Ghanadan loved to cook Persian and American food and loved dancing. She grew up in the Bay Area and was quick to make friends with just about everyone she met, said Aryan Ghanadan, her 19-year-old brother.

"She was just larger than life, always, always laughing," he said. "Just always the life of the party."

The plane took off from Buchanan Field Airport in Concord, California, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot declared an emergency but didn't state the nature of his problem before crashing about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from John Wayne Airport, striking four parked cars, National Transportation Safety Board investigator Albert Nixon said Monday.

Nixon didn't know how much time elapsed between the call and the crash.

The plane was heading to the airport southeast of Los Angeles and had been cleared to land when it came down in the parking lot of a Staples store and a CVS pharmacy, NTSB officials said.

There was no fire and nobody on the ground was hurt, Orange County fire officials said.

Witnesses in watched in horror as the plane flew low over the shopping area near the upscale South Coast Plaza mall and nosedived into the parking lot. Customers ran out of a nearby restaurant and saw the wreckage of the white plane with green and blue trim.

Navid Hakimi, of Los Angeles, was a musician and a DJ. He also has a son, said longtime friend Pantea Tadi. Last month, Hakimi posted a selfie of him with his mother on his Instagram page, saying she had come down for a surprise visit on his birthday.

"Spending the day with both her and my beautiful son is literally all I could have asked for," he wrote. "My heart is bursting!"

The Shepherds, of Diablo, California, have two children, ages 5 and 7, according to Pacific Union. He was a great cook, and she knew about art, said neighbor Kate Montgomery.

"Our entire Pacific Union family is mourning the loss of our colleagues, family and friends," the company's chief executive Mark A. McLaughlin said in a statement. "Life is precious and we are focused on comforting the loved ones affected by this devastating event."

The FAA and the NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash.

The plane is registered to a San Francisco-based real estate consulting company, Category III, according to an FAA database. A phone call to the company was not immediately returned.

The 1973 Cessna was certified with the FAA through October 2019, online records show.

___

Tu reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writer Christopher Weber contributed from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.