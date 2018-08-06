Co-workers among 5 killed in Southern California plane crash

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuser

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

An African-American man in Louisiana is asking for his case to be moved to another location because the courthouse where he's being tried has a Confederate monument out front.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 photo, Ronnie Anderson, an African-American man charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, poses for a photo in front of a confederate statue on the lawn of the East Feliciana P...

A Russian immigrant, nudged into politics after President Trump's election, is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Alaska.

(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). This July 5, 2018, photo shows Alaska Democratic U.S. House candidate Dimitri Shein, middle, and his campaign chair Julie Olson, left, speaking to supporter Dana Dardis while campaigning door-to-door in Anchorage, Alaska. Shei...

Twin wildfires fueled by dry vegetation and hot, windy weather have continued to grow in Northern California, destroying dozens of homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee their neighborhoods.

(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A helicopter drops water on a burning hillside during the Ranch Fire in Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.

Thick clouds have hampered rescuers trying to reach a plane of Polish tourists that crashed on a mountain ridge in Alaska's Denali National Park.

(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular for taking in views of North America's tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. Rescuers are...

Rescuers try to find tourist plane that crashed in Alaska

Authorities say they've arrested three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found living in filth in a makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico.

(Taos County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows a rural compound during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Amalia, N.M. Law enforcement officers searching the co...

Candidates in a closer-than-expected race for an open U.S. House seat in Ohio are making their final push before a special election.

(James Miller/The Marion Star via AP, File). FILE – In this April 24, 2012, file photo, Ohio state Sen. Troy Balderson, R-Zanesville, asks a question about permit fees for owning exotic animals during an Ohio Senate Agriculture, Environment and Natural...

Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.

(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, two women cry outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago after they were asked to leave due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent...

A multinational agricultural company based in Idaho has acquired gene editing licensing rights that could one day be used to help farmers produce more crops and make grocery store offerings such as strawberries, potatoes and avocados stay fresher longer.

A new Pentagon order says military troops and other defense personnel on certain sensitive bases and warzone areas won't be allowed to use fitness tracker or cellphone applications that can reveal their location.

5 people on board a small airplane were killed but nobody on the ground was hurt when the twin-engine Cessna crashed Sunday in a Southern California parking lot.

(Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via AP). Santa Ana fire and police and Orange County Fire departments respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash in a parking lot near the intersection of Bristol and Sunflower Streets near South Coast Plaza in Sa...

(Eddie Ponsdomenech/PonsMedia via AP). This photo provided by Eddie Ponsdomenech shows a twin-engine aircraft crashed near the South Coast Plaza shopping center in Santa Ana, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arl...

By AMY TAXIN and CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - Witnesses watched in horror as a small plane banked low in sunny skies over a Southern California shopping center and then suddenly nosedived, crashing into a parking lot and killing all five people on board.

Ella Pham and her boyfriend were walking across the lot Sunday when they saw the twin-engine Cessna plummet.

"We looked up to see the plane falling nose first," Pham, 20, told the Los Angeles Times . "It was so heartbreaking just seeing the plane crumbled into pieces."

The pilot of the Cessna 414 and all four passengers were killed, but nobody on the ground was hurt, authorities said.

Three of the victims were co-workers at Pacific Union International, a San Francisco Bay Area real estate firm, and the two others were their family members, the company said.

Nasim Ghanadan, 29, Floria Hakimi, 62, and Lara Shepherd, 42, were real estate agents based out of an office in Danville, California. Hakimi's son Navid Hakimi, 32, and Shepherd's husband, Scott Shepherd, the plane's 53-year-old pilot, were also killed.

"Our entire Pacific Union family is mourning the loss of our colleagues, family and friends," CEO Mark A. McLaughlin said in a statement. "Life is precious and we are focused on comforting the loved ones affected by this devastating event."

The plane took off from Buchanan Field Airport in Concord, California, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.

The pilot declared an emergency but didn't state the nature of his problem before crashing about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from John Wayne Airport, National Transportation Safety Board investigator Albert Nixon said Monday. Nixon didn't know how much time elapsed between the distress call and the crash.

The plane was heading to the airport southeast of Los Angeles when it came down in the lot of a Staples store and a CVS pharmacy, Orange County Fire Authority Captain Steve Concialdi said. There was no fire, he said.

Four unoccupied parked cars were struck in the crash, with one suffering major damage, Fire Capt. Tony Bommarito said.

Jesse Perez was eating lunch with a friend at Buffalo Wild Wings, which shares the parking lot, when he heard the crash.

"It sounded like a truck hit the building," he told the Orange County Register .

Customers ran from the restaurant into the lot and saw the wreckage of the white Cessna with green and blue trim.

"Bodies were hanging from out the side of the plane," said Perez, adding that emergency workers were there within minutes. "I couldn't believe what was happening."

Photos from the scene showed the plane crumpled and broken apart and the car damaged. Several roads were closed surrounding the shopping center and the busy South Coast Plaza mall across the street.

The plane is registered to a San Francisco-based real estate consulting company, Category III, according to an FAA database. A phone call to the company was not immediately returned.

"Category III is an aeronautical term which refers to a combination of highly trained pilots and sophisticated cockpit avionics working together to safely land an aircraft in zero visibility conditions," says a statement on the company's website. "We value this metaphor and work to bring Category lll precision approach to our clients to deliver better results for all aspects of complex real estate value extrications."

The 1973 Cessna was certified with the FAA through October 2019, online records show.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash.

___

Weber reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writer Ariel Tu contributed from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.