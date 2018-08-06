School Board To Take Up Consideration Over Changing Name Of Tuls - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

School Board To Take Up Consideration Over Changing Name Of Tulsa's Lee Elementary

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

There will be a formal nomination at Monday's Tulsa Board of Education meeting to re-name Lee Elementary School.

There is a petition online at Change.org, asking to the board to keep "Lee" in the name. But thousands of others have signed a previous petition asking for the name to be changed.

8/5/2018 Related Story: TPS To Discuss New Names For Lee Elementary On Monday

Earlier this year, Lee Elementary selected a committee to come up with a new recommendation for the school's name.  The name change comes after concerns about the school being named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee. 

Lee Elementary School is located at 1920 South Cincinnati Avenue.

Last month, that committee selected Council Oak Elementary.

7/25/2018 Related Story: 'Council Oak' Recommended As New Name For Tulsa's Lee Elementary

Lee Elementary Principal Aubrey Flowers sent a note to parents last month, urging parents to attend Monday's Board of Education meeting where she says the nomination will be considered by the school board.

The committee held several public input meetings in July before making their final recommendation.

The school board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Education Service Center at 3027 South New Haven Avenue.

