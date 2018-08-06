Tulsa Police: Father, Son Fight Over Speaker Lands Both In The Hospital

Police say a father and son were both taken to a Tulsa hospital Sunday evening after they apparently got into a fight over a Bluetooth speaker.

Officers were called to the McKinley Apartments in the 6600 block of East Latimer Place just after 10 p.m. about a stabbing.

Upon arrival, Police Captain Mike Williams says they learned the son reportedly stabbed his father with a pocket knife during a struggle over the speaker. They say the father then chased the son through the apartment complex, catching and pistol whipping the son.

Police say an investigation into the incident continues.