Tulsa Police: Father, Son Fight Over Speaker Lands Both In The Hospital

Police say a father and son were both taken to a Tulsa hospital Sunday evening after they apparently got into a fight over a Bluetooth speaker.More >>
The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help to track down a suspect they say dumped a load of trash. According to Deputies, the driver of a pickup pulling a trailer with wood sides dumped trash on Tulsa Mountain Ranch Road near Turley. Anyone with information can contact the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 918-287-3131.More >>
