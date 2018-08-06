OHP: Driver Killed In Highway 169 Crash North Of Collinsville

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man is dead and two others injured after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 169 north of Collinsville early Monday.

Troopers say the crash between a mini van and pickup happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 169 near the Tulsa and Rogers County line just before 2 a.m.

The OHP says the van hit a pickup, then struck a guardrail and rolled down an embankment.

Troopers say the van driver's body was found far away from the van and they believe he was thrown from the van when it rolled off the highway.

The OHP says two passengers in the van were injured and taken to the hospital, one in an ambulance and the other in a medical helicopter.

They say the pickup driver was shaken up, but not injured.

One northbound lane of Highway 169 remains closed as the OHP continues to investigation.