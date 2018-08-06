Tulsa Businesses Along 41st Street Recovering, One Year After Tornado Destruction

It has been one year since an EF-2 tornado unexpectedly hit part of midtown Tulsa destroying a number of businesses and causing significant damage in the area.

The tornado struck just Sunday, August 6th, 2017 and in the past year, significant progress has been made rebuilding the area along 41st Street between Yale and Sheridan.

8/7/2017 Related Story: 25 Homes, 152 Businesses Impacted By Tulsa Tornado

Business owners say they're glad to see buildings being rebuilt like where AT&T store and Woodcraft used to be. AT&T will return to it original location while Woodcraft moved down the street.

It’s the anniversary of the 2017 tornado that unexpectedly hit the 41st and I-44 area, destroying and damaging a number of businesses. You can see where this AT&T store is being rebuilt. I’m checking in to see when other stores might reopen. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/MWimaxSj63 — Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) August 6, 2018

Repairs have been made at Southroads Village Shopping Center where several stores were destroyed or suffered lots of damage. Still, a few businesses have not reopened.

3/7/2018 Related Story: Businesses Still Recovering From Midtown Tulsa Tornado

TGI Fridays has not said when or if the restaurant will reopen anytime soon.